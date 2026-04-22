University of Phoenix Leaders to Deliver Opening Remarks at PESC April Data Summit

Senior Director of Program Deployment Hillary Halpern and Director of Admissions and Evaluations Monterey Sims to welcome attendees and outline goals for the April convening

PHOENIX, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is pleased to share that senior leaders from the institution will deliver the welcome and opening remarks at the Postsecondary Electronic Standards Council (PESC) April 2026 Data Summit, held April 22-23 in New Orleans, La., helping set the tone for two days of shared learning and collaboration across the higher education data community.

The opening session will feature Hillary Halpern, senior director of program deployment at University of Phoenix and PESC Program Committee chair, alongside Monterey Sims, director of admissions and evaluations at University of Phoenix and PESC Board chair. Together, Halpern and Sims will formally open the Summit, introduce its goals, and recognize the collective efforts of the PESC community in advancing data standards and practices across postsecondary education.

"PESC brings together leaders who are focused on advancing how data informs and improves the education ecosystem and learner success," said Sims. "Opening the Summit with this community is an opportunity to acknowledge that shared responsibility and to reinforce the collaborative approach required to move this work forward."

PESC Data Summit focuses on data standards and interoperability

Twice per year, the PESC Data Summit brings together leaders from higher education institutions, technology providers, and policy organizations to explore key issues related to data standards, interoperability, and collaboration. The opening remarks will prepare attendees for two days of discussion focused on practical engagement, community connection, and shared understanding.

"The Summit is where critical conversations about data, policy and practice come together," said Halpern. "What makes PESC's work distinctive is its focus on alignment across institutions and systems, and on the practical decisions that ultimately affect learners. Convening this community sets an important tone for the discussions ahead."

Halpern to lead sessions on AI and standards in higher education

In addition to delivering the opening remarks alongside Sims, Halpern is a featured speaker at the event will lead a session titled "Embedding AI in the Learning Environment: Data Standardization to Support Scale." The session will explore how early integration of AI tools in learning management systems can support users while identifying opportunities to better address student needs. She will also join a panel discussion titled "Standards in AI: A Critical Partnership," that explores the impact of AI on data standards and AI in higher education.

Halpern has been with University of Phoenix for 19 years and currently serves as the Senior Director of Program Deployment, where she has leveraged her in-depth insights from her student support and process improvement background to develop, improve, and maintain the University Program Lifecycle (UPL) process. Recognized with the "Rookie of the Year" examiner award in 2017 from Southwest Alliance of Excellence (SWAE), she has served as a lead examiner for the SWAE and as a speaker on process improvement at regional and national conferences. Halpern has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Arizona State University, and a Master of Business Administration and Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management from University of Phoenix. She recently co-authored a University of Phoenix white paper on establishing a skills ecosystem at a career-focused higher education institution.

Sims serves as a Director of Admissions and Evaluation at the University of Phoenix and volunteers on the Postsecondary Electronic Standards Council (PESC) Board of Directors. During her 30-year career at the University, she has participated in a variety of process improvement initiatives including the implementation of Electronic Transcript Exchange (ETX) and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). Sims is directly responsible for the Office of Admissions Document Processing division which includes overseeing the acquisition and processing of admission documents and transcripts from prior attended institutions for University applicants. She also serves on the AACRAO Standardization of Postsecondary Education Record Electronic Data Exchange (SPEEDE) Committee and the eTrans California Steering Committee.

University of Phoenix leaders at national conferences

Halpern and Sims are key members of the University of Phoenix's dynamic leadership team, which is frequently invited to share their expertise at prestigious national conferences and events. In the coming months, University leaders will participate in the AACRAO Annual Meeting, ASU + GSV Summit, 1EdTech Learning Impact Conference, SXSW EDU Conference, and PESC Data Summit. These engagements underscore the University's commitment to innovation and thought leadership in higher education, providing valuable insights and fostering collaborations that drive the future of learning.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix