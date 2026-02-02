University of Phoenix Research Finds AI-Integrated Coursework Strengthens Student Learning and Career Skills

Study finds structured AI activities help adult learners strengthen key learning outcomes and prepare for AI‑enabled roles

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces the publication of "Bridging the AI skills gap: A blueprint for future‑proofing the workforce by including industry advisory councils for undergraduate environmental science program course redesign" in Industry and Higher Education. The article is authored by Jacquelyn Kelly, Ph.D., associate dean, College of General Studies; Dianna Gielstra, Ph.D., faculty, Environmental Science Program, College of General Studies; Tomáš J. Oberding, Ph.D., faculty, Environmental Science Program, College of General Studies, College of General Studies; Jim Bruno, MBA, associate dean, College of Business and Information Technology; and Stephanie Cosentino, MAEd, senior instructional designer for University of Phoenix.

The peer‑reviewed study examined an introductory environmental science course redesigned for nontraditional adult learners and found that students improved on key course goals and career‑aligned skills after artificial intelligence tasks were built into the curriculum. Career-aligned skills are identified and refined with guidance from Industry Advisory Councils, which are groups of experienced professionals who work closely with educational institutions to review programs and curriculum. These councils provide insight on current workforce needs and help ensure that learning outcomes reflect the skills and competencies employers expect in the field.

Findings informed course adjustments and demonstrated that aligning AI skills with course outcomes offers a scalable model for enhancing student readiness for AI‑integrated careers.

How the course redesign integrated AI skills for adult learners

Researchers redesigned a five-week course for nontraditional adult learners and added AI activities tied to the course's learning goals and career skills, such as asking clear questions and translating information for different audiences. The redesign followed a structured process called Elicit, Design, Create, Deploy, and Research, and used guidance from an industry advisory council to focus the skills on real workplace needs. The team evaluated results using criteria from graded rubrics and student feedback from weekly reflections, class discussions, and end‑of‑course surveys.

What the research found about student gains in AI and career skills

Students advanced on the course learning goals and strengthened career‑aligned skills such as consulting, training, and presenting after AI tasks were built into the class. They also showed progress on key AI competencies, including asking clear questions and translating information for different audiences. The research team used these results, along with student feedback, to fine‑tune the most complex assignment so learners receive more structured support as tasks become more involved.

"Adult learners deserve learning experiences that honor the realities of their lives and the demands of modern workplaces," said Dr. Kelly. "Guided by industry advisory councils, this work aligns AI skills with course goals and assessed coursework so students can practice employer-valued forms of reasoning, from problem framing to translating technical ideas for different audiences. At its core, the project supports students in developing transferable ways of thinking that extend from the classroom into professional contexts"

Why this matters for workforce readiness and future courses

The authors present the redesign as a scalable model for aligning AI skills with course outcomes, ensuring students have the opportunity to practice with tools they are likely to use in their workplaces. The findings highlight the value of embedding AI tasks directly into coursework, assessing progress with clear rubrics, and offering additional support as assignments increase in complexity.

Access the study: "Bridging the AI Skills Gap: A Blueprint for Future Proofing the Workforce by Including Industry Advisory Councils for Undergraduate Environmental Science Program Course Redesign" is published in Industry and Higher Education and is available online.

