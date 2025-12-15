University of Phoenix Supports Arizona Diamondbacks® Annual Winter Classic Celebration

Phoenix-based employees volunteered at the event benefitting community school children

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is proud to support the Arizona Diamondbacks' Winter Classic event each year with employee volunteers and as the presenting partner. The 28th annual Arizona D-backs Winter Classic, presented by University of Phoenix, took place from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 9. Event coordinators estimate 200 University of Phoenix, Phoenix-based employees volunteered alongside D-backs players, coaches and staff for the celebration. University volunteers handed out backpacks filled with gifts for the children including new shoes, an Arizona D-backs sweatshirt, and books. More than 450 children attended the event which University of Phoenix has supported for the past 13 years.

"The Diamondbacks' Winter Classic remains one of my favorite events because it shows what's possible when organizations come together for the common good," said John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at University of Phoenix. "Collaborating with the team creates a special day for hundreds of kids from across the valley, giving them time on the field, fun activities and gifts to take home. Our employees look forward to volunteering every year, and seeing the joy on the children's faces is what makes this tradition so meaningful."

The annual event provides Arizona schoolchildren from low-income, at-risk schools with a day of celebration, fun, and giving, with gifts provided by the University and Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The event began more than two decades ago when Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson sought a way to give back to the community by providing children in need with new shoes. Since that time, the event has grown, and now features a friendly game of baseball, music and crafts for the children. This year's activities included an agility station, a baseball station featuring Baxter the D-backs mascot, a dancing station, photos with Santa, a shoe station, a University of Phoenix Reading Corner and a STEM activity Station.

"The Winter Classic is a tradition we look forward to each December, and it wouldn't be possible without the support of University of Phoenix," said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks. "Their commitment and the enthusiasm of their employees help us create a day filled with holiday magic and lasting memories for hundreds of children across the Valley."

University of Phoenix Student Records Evaluator Lisa Soldano has worked at the University for 17 years and has been volunteering for the Winter Classic since 2022. This year she was asked to be a University of Phoenix leader at the event. Lisa stated that she had so much fun taking a group of 37 students around to each station as they collected backpacks, Legos, shoes, books and more. "The students had so much fun, and it was great to see their little faces light up as we got to each station," Soldano shared. "This is truly an amazing experience every year I volunteer. In speaking with the kids, I found a couple who said they had been before, and this year was the best yet. This has always been my favorite volunteer opportunity the University offers."

The University of Phoenix has been a proud sponsor of the Winter Classic since 2012.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks provide industry-leading entertainment in a clean, safe and family-friendly environment and make a positive impact on its fans and civic partners. The Diamondbacks on-field successes include their 2023 run to the National League Pennant and the franchise's second trip to the World Series as well as their 2001 World Series title, seven trips to the postseason and vast array of player awards. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, through its "D-backs Give Back" mantra, has made charitable contributions totaling more than $93 million to the Arizona community since 1997 to support three main areas of need – homelessness, indigent healthcare and children's programs of all types – as well as strategic programs to address the needs of our community's veterans and first responders. The Valley's premier entertainment, concert and event venue, Chase Field in downtown Phoenix is the home of the Diamondbacks and the first Major League Baseball stadium to feature a pool. The team was established in 1995 and played their inaugural season in 1998. For more information, please visit dbacks.com and losdbacks.com or follow the team on social media @Dbacks and @LosDbacks.

SOURCE University of Phoenix