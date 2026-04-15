University of Phoenix Provost John Woods Discusses College Literacy and Academic Support at ASU+GSV Summit

Panel examined how colleges respond to literacy and numeracy gaps in instruction and academic support

PHOENIX, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provost and Chief Academic Officer at University of Phoenix, John Woods, Ph.D., participated in a panel discussion at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit, held April 12–15 in San Diego, California, examining how higher education responds to literacy and numeracy challenges among incoming students.

University of Phoenix Provost and Chief Academic Officer John Woods, Ph.D.

Dr. Woods joined the session, "Remediation Warning: What Happens When College Students Can't Read, Write, or Count?" which explored how institutions are responding to variation in academic preparation and the role higher education has in addressing foundational skill challenges without lowering expectations.

"Higher education has a responsibility to serve students who arrive with different levels of academic preparation, including gaps in foundational reading and math skills," said Woods. "This panel provides an opportunity to discuss how colleges can approach instruction and academic support more intentionally, including the thoughtful use of tools such as AI to help better identify and respond to differing student needs."

Session focus

The discussion centered on how colleges are reconsidering traditional approaches to remediation and exploring instructional strategies intended to surface student learning needs during the academic experience. Panelists explored how faculty use instructional signals, data, and emerging tools, including AI, to better understand where students may need support.

Woods shared new findings from the University of Phoenix 2026 Career Optimism Index® study to provide context on the skills adult learners and employers are seeking in today's workforce.

Key takeaways the panel explored

How colleges can respond to literacy and numeracy challenges through instructional structure and academic support

Why foundational academic skills remain essential across disciplines

How faculty identify and respond to learning needs within courses

The responsibility of higher education to address skill challenges without lowering expectations

Instructional context for serving adult learners

Woods also drew on University of Phoenix's institutional experience serving working adult learners. Driven by a deep understanding of workforce trends, University of Phoenix created a career-focused, skills-aligned ecosystem for working adult learners and employer relationships. The ecosystem encompasses a data-driven and industry-informed approach to skills-aligned learning, authentic assessments, micro-credentials and skills badging, opportunities to have relevant work experience evaluated for potential academic credit, student support and career planning, and continued skill acquisition.

Woods is the founding director of the University of Phoenix Career Institute® which annually publishes the Career Optimism Index® study. Dr. Woods' insights on the Index are featured in numerous publications including Forbes and Inc. He is active as a speaker on career, workforce and higher education issues at events including SHRM, Economic Development Summit of WESTMARC, Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation's Workforce Summit, and the Reagan Institute Summit on Education (RISE).

Under his leadership, University of Phoenix has mapped career-relevant skills in 100 percent of associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs currently open for enrollment. Within this skills-aligned ecosystem, the University's career-focused framework nurtures continuous skills acquisition and career enhancement.

The ASU+GSV Summit convenes leaders across education, workforce development, and technology to examine how learning systems can adapt to meet the changing needs of learners and employers. University of Phoenix was named to the 2026 GSV 150, a list recognizing growth‑stage companies in education and workforce innovation.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix