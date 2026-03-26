University of Phoenix Recognized with 2025 Academia Partner of the Year Award by EC-Council for second year in a row

Award honors innovation and real-world impact by institutions of higher education

PHOENIX, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is proud to share it is a recipient of the EC-Council 2025 Academia Partner of the Year Award for the second year in a row. The EC-Council Academia division awards formally highlight academic institutions and faculty within North America and across the world that demonstrate exceptional innovation, impact and dedication to shaping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

University of Phoenix is proud to share it is a recipient of the EC-Council Academia Partner of the Year Award for the second year in a row.

"We are proud this recognition reflects our university-wide commitment to aligning education with workforce needs, including the growing demand for cybersecurity expertise," said Christina Neider, Ed.D., associate provost at University of Phoenix. "Through the leadership of our colleges and the integration of industry-leading standards, we intentionally design programs that help working adult learners build the knowledge and skills to pursue their professional goals."

This year's winners were selected from a pool of over 2,200 academic institutions, and recipients were honored for advancing a diverse cybersecure skillset for their students while preparing them for an increasingly complex and digital-first world.

"Receiving the EC-Council Academia Partner of the Year Award for the second consecutive year demonstrates our commitment to advancing cybersecurity learning," said J.L. Graff, Ed.D., associate dean for the College of Business and IT at University of Phoenix. "Building on five years of Academia Circle of Excellence recognition, we continue working with EC-Council to enrich curriculum and provide our students with practical, industry-aligned knowledge for today's workplace."

University of Phoenix College of Business and Information Technology builds degree programs and certificates which make critical connections and build student understanding of the ways technology and business evolve together, particularly in the arena of cybersecurity. The College offers programs aligned to select industry-leading EC-Council certification exams as well as EC-Council aligned courses which can be taken individually to focus on specific skills.

"The cybersecurity program at University of Phoenix challenges students in courses and extra-curricular activities to think critically, respond under pressure, and continuously adapt as threats evolve," said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. Their students gain exposure to the tools, techniques, and decision-making skills they will rely on in professional settings. This award represents a thoughtful approach by aligning education with the expectations of today's cybersecurity roles. Our collaboration highlights how academia and industry can work together to raise the standard of cybersecurity education, helping learners enter the field with clarity, capability, and confidence."

The University's College of Business and Information Technology offers students access to faculty that possess an average of 33.3 years of professional experience. Current faculty includes 289 directors, 151 presidents, 68 Information Technology/System Administrators and 47 chief executive officers. University of Phoenix has long been recognized for excellence in its cybersecurity programs, having the honor of receiving the EC-Council's Academia Circle of Excellence Award for five years in a row.

Learn more here about University of Phoenix College of Business and Information Technology cybersecurity programs.

About EC-Council

EC-Council's sole purpose is to build and refine the cybersecurity profession globally. The company helps organizations, educators, and governments, as well as individuals, to address global workforce problems by developing and curating world-class cybersecurity education programs and certifications while also providing cybersecurity services to some of the largest businesses around the world. Trusted by seven of the Fortune 10, 47 of the Fortune 100, the Department of Defense, the global intelligence community, NATO, and more than 2,000 of the best universities, colleges, and training companies, EC-Council programs have made their way to 140 countries and have set the bar in cybersecurity education. Learn more at www.eccouncil.org.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix