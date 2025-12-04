Fixed tuition and new "Know Your Tuition Cost Upfront" campaign aim to bring more transparency to college costs for working adult learners

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is reaffirming its commitment to predictable, transparent tuition costs with an enhanced focus on its Tuition Guarantee, which locks in one flat, affordable tuition rate from the moment students enroll until the day they graduate from their program. In place since 2018, the Tuition Guarantee is designed to provide working adult learners with greater certainty about their tuition costs across the life of their degree program.

University of Phoenix Tuition Guarantee helps students plan for tuition costs.

"For many of our students, the decision to pursue a degree is about building long-term economic mobility for themselves and their families," said Blair Westblom, chief financial officer at University of Phoenix. "Transparent tuition, clear savings pathways and practical, skills-aligned programs are all part of how we work to honor that investment. By locking in tuition from day one and pairing it with tools that estimate savings opportunities before students enroll, we aim to give working adults a clearer picture of what they can expect to pay over the full program—so they can plan, budget and borrow more responsibly."

Fixed tuition, no surprises

The University of Phoenix Tuition Guarantee provides a flat, per-credit tuition rate that will not increase for the duration of a student's eligible degree or certificate program. Key features include:

Locked-in tuition from enrollment to graduation for each eligible program, helping students avoid unexpected tuition increases mid-degree.

for each eligible program, helping students avoid unexpected tuition increases mid-degree. Clear per-course cost estimates based on the number of credits in each course, making it easier to plan term-by-term costs.

based on the number of credits in each course, making it easier to plan term-by-term costs. Transparent information about fees, which are outlined on program pages so students can see where additional costs may apply.

While tuition is only one part of the total cost of attendance—which also includes books, supplies and living expenses—the Tuition Guarantee is intended to give students greater control over at least one major element of their education budget.

Tools to estimate savings and support responsible borrowing

To support informed financial decisions, University of Phoenix offers tools and guidance to help students understand their options before they commit to enrolling. The Savings Explorer® tool helps prospective students identify opportunities such as scholarships, eligible transfer credits and potential credit for prior learning, including relevant work and life experience, national testing programs and military training.

New "Know Your Tuition Cost Upfront" Spokesmoji campaign

To raise awareness of the Tuition Guarantee and the importance of predictable tuition, University of Phoenix has launched a new integrated marketing effort, the "Know Your Tuition Cost Upfront" campaign, featuring a cast of custom "Spokesmoji" characters. In the campaign's video spots, shrugging emoji characters start out unsure about what college tuition will really cost. As they learn about the University's Tuition Guarantee their uncertainty shifts to confidence—reflecting the emotional journey many working adults experience when considering a return to school and weighing potential debt.

The campaign is rolling out across television, digital, email and social channels, reinforcing a simple message: students should be able to understand their tuition costs and potential savings before they decide to enroll.

Skills-aligned programs and career support for working adults

The Tuition Guarantee is one element of a broader ecosystem designed around career-focused, working adult learners. University of Phoenix offers more than 100 online programs aligned to over 300 real-world careers, with skills-mapped curricula for all associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs currently open for enrollment.

Graduates and currently enrolled students also have access to the University's Career Services for Life® commitment, which includes one-on-one career coaching, resumé reviews and interview preparation at no additional cost.

Learn more here about the University of Phoenix Tuition Guarantee.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix