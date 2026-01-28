University of Phoenix to host webinar on how leaders can build connected, high-performing teams in the age of AI

Webinar offers practical insights for leaders navigating workforce trends shaped by AI, organizational change and evolving employee expectations

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix will host the next installment of its Bridging Perspectives webinar series, "The ALIVE Organization: Building a Thriving Workplace in the Age of AI," on Thursday, February 19, at 11 a.m. MST. Presented by the Office of Collaborative Learning and Educational Engagement, the session is designed for higher education leaders, employers, nonprofit organizations and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students and alumni.

"As AI accelerates change across workplaces, organizations have a powerful opportunity to strengthen collaboration and elevate how teams work together," shares Saray Lopez, MBA, Director of Strategic Initiatives at University of Phoenix. "This conversation focuses on what leaders can do now to support a culture of engagement and purpose while navigating shifting workforce expectations."

Featured speaker: Joey Avilés

The webinar will feature Joey Avilés, Leadership Architect and Executive Transformation Advisor, author of Choose to Live and creator of the ALIVE Leadership Method. Avilés helps leaders activate human capabilities that support culture, performance and meaningful impact. His work has shaped leaders at organizations including major employers across the technology, finance, healthcare, and public sector fields, including leading government agencies and global corporations.

Avilés will introduce the A.L.I.V.E. framework, a five–pillar approach that supports awareness, belonging, well–being, productive conflict and elevation. Drawing on experience across government leadership programs and organizational culture transformation, he will explore how productive conflict, storytelling and vulnerability can strengthen trust and help teams perform through change.

What attendees will learn

Participants will gain practical takeaways they can apply immediately:

Learn how to use productive conflict to strengthen trust, connection and performance

Discover how storytelling and vulnerability build a culture of belonging

Understand the mindset and behaviors that set top performers apart

Who should attend

Leaders and practitioners focused on workforce trends, culture, talent development, manager effectiveness and employee experience in technology–enabled environments.

About the series

This session continues the Bridging Perspectives series focus on timely workplace topics, offering research–informed and practical strategies for leaders navigating AI, organizational change and evolving workforce expectations.

