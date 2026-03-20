University of Phoenix researchers present studies on human-AI collaboration and AI-ready healthcare curriculum at AECT 2026 Online Conference

College of Doctoral Studies and CEITR scholars share research on human–AI cognitive collaboration and preparing healthcare professionals to work with artificial intelligence

PHOENIX, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies and the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR) presented new research on artificial intelligence in education and healthcare workforce preparation at the Association for Educational Communications and Technology (AECT) 2026 Online Conference, held March 11-12.

Two research teams shared studies exploring how humans and AI collaborate in complex cognitive tasks and how higher education programs can prepare healthcare professionals to work with artificial intelligence technologies. The presentations contribute to growing global discussions on AI literacy, human-AI collaboration, and workforce-aligned curriculum design.

Key insights from the presentations include:

A framework for understanding how cognitive tasks can be distributed between humans and AI systems using Bloom's Taxonomy

Strategies for integrating generative AI into complex learning and problem-solving environments

Research-based recommendations for teaching AI competencies in healthcare administration programs to prepare future professionals for AI-enabled workplaces

"The AECT conference brings together leading scholars advancing research in learning technologies," said Mansureh Kebritchi, Ph.D., director of CEITR and professor in the College of Doctoral Studies. "Sharing our research in this forum helps expand evidence-based understanding of how artificial intelligence can augment human learning and prepare professionals to responsibly use AI in their fields."

Research explores human-AI cognitive collaboration

In the session "Human and AI Cognitive Distribution Taxonomy, Collaboration Strategies, and Interaction Implications," researchers explored how artificial intelligence systems and human cognition can work together effectively when solving complex problems.

The research team included Mansureh Kebritchi, Ph.D., Stella Smith, Ph.D., David Aiken, DBA, and Kenneth Murphy, DBA, all affiliated with University of Phoenix.

Using Bloom's Taxonomy as a framework, the study conducted a systematic literature review to analyze how knowledge-processing responsibilities may be distributed between human learners and AI tools. The researchers noted that clearer frameworks for human-AI collaboration can support responsible AI integration in education, research and professional settings.

Study examines AI competencies for healthcare leadership education

A second presentation, "AI in Healthcare Curricula: Preparing Future Healthcare Professionals for AI in the Workplace," examined how higher education programs can prepare healthcare professionals to effectively use artificial intelligence in clinical and administrative environments.

The research team included Amanda Gabarda, Ed.D., MPH, Jennifer James, Ph.D., Christopher Mosley, DSL, Thomas Sloan, MBA, and Sisay Teketele, DCS, DM, representing University of Phoenix and collaborating institutions. The presenters shared findings from a 2025 research project analyzing the AI-related skills and competencies future healthcare leaders will need and how healthcare administration programs can integrate those competencies into their curriculum. The presentation emphasized that healthcare programs must evolve to ensure graduates are equipped to navigate AI-enabled decision-making, data analytics and digital health technologies.

Advancing research in learning technologies and workforce-aligned education

The presentations reflect the mission of University of Phoenix's Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research, which conducts interdisciplinary research to investigate how emerging technologies—including artificial intelligence—can improve learning outcomes, instructional design and workforce-aligned education.

The AECT International Convention convenes educators, instructional designers and researchers worldwide to share research and practices related to educational communications, instructional technology and learning science.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix