University of Phoenix Scholars Publish Study on Academic Applications of Generative AI in Higher Education

Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research team examine ethical and methodological use of generative artificial intelligence in higher education

PHOENIX, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies scholars Patricia Akojie, Ph.D., Marlene Blake, Ph.D., and Louise Underdahl, Ph.D. have published new research exploring how generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools are being used in academic environments. Their article, "Academic Applications of Generative Artificial Intelligence Tools: A Scoping Review," appears in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Digital Society.

The study analyzes current scholarly literature on the academic applications of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, focusing on their role in doctoral research, academic writing, literature review processes, and knowledge development. Using a scoping review methodology, the researchers identify emerging patterns in how AI technologies are being adopted across higher education, while also highlighting the importance of ethical guidelines, academic integrity, and responsible AI use.

Key findings from the study include:

Generative AI tools are increasingly used in academic workflows, including literature review support, research brainstorming, and academic writing assistance.





AI can improve research efficiency and idea generation, particularly for complex scholarly tasks such as synthesizing large bodies of literature.





Ethical and academic integrity considerations remain critical, including transparency about AI use and maintaining original scholarly analysis.





Doctoral education may benefit from AI literacy training, helping researchers understand both the capabilities and limitations of generative AI technologies.





Institutions may need clearer policies and guidance to support responsible AI adoption in research and teaching.

"Generative AI tools are rapidly changing how scholars approach research and academic writing," said Patricia Akojie, Ph.D., lead author, and a faculty member in the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies. "Our review synthesizes emerging evidence so educators, doctoral students, and institutions can better understand how to integrate AI responsibly while preserving the rigor and critical inquiry that define scholarly work."

About AI research at University of Phoenix

The authors are members of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies' Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), which studies how emerging technologies—including artificial intelligence—are reshaping teaching, learning, and research practices in digital learning environments. The authors participate in CEITR's Phoenix AI Research Group, established to advance the role of AI in education through innovative research projects with focus areas in human and artificial cognition, AI-enhanced learning and teaching, AI applications for research and innovation, tools for administrators, and the integration of AI across various disciplines in higher education.

About the authors

Patricia Akojie, Ph.D. serves as Doctoral Program Manager in the College of Doctoral Studies and conducts research on educational technology, digital learning environments, and innovative teaching practices.

Marlene Blake, Ph.D. is a scholar in the College of Doctoral Studies whose research interests include online learning, instructional innovation, and emerging technologies in higher education.

Louise Underdahl, Ph.D. contributes research on educational leadership, digital scholarship, and technology-enabled learning strategies.

The publication contributes to a growing body of scholarship examining generative AI in higher education, ethical AI use in academic research, and AI-enabled learning, topics increasingly important as universities adapt to new digital tools and workforce expectations.

The full article, "Academic Applications of Generative Artificial Intelligence Tools: A Scoping Review," is available in the International Journal of Digital Society.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

SOURCE University of Phoenix