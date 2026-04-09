University of Phoenix to Host Webinar on AI Skills, Education and Workforce Access

Webinar examines how leaders can align AI adoption with workforce readiness and talent development

PHOENIX, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix will host a webinar examining how leaders can align AI implementation with workforce readiness, education and access as new technologies reshape jobs, hiring practices and employee expectations.

The webinar, "AI for Everyone, or Only for the Few? Skills, Education, and Access in the Workplace," is part of the University's Bridging Perspectives series and will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 11 a.m. MST. The session is presented by University of Phoenix Office of Collaborative Learning and Educational Engagement and is designed for higher education leaders, employers and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students and alumni.

"As organizations integrate AI into everyday work, leaders are navigating real questions about preparedness, access and long‑term impact of the technology," said Saray Lopez, Director of Strategic Initiatives at University of Phoenix. "This discussion is about helping leaders think more intentionally about how AI adoption connects to skills development, education pathways and opportunity across the workforce."

As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in workplace processes, differences in digital fluency, learning support and organizational readiness can influence whether AI improves productivity or introduces new barriers. The webinar will explore how leaders can adopt AI responsibly by aligning innovation with workforce capability, talent development and thoughtful implementation.

Featured speakers

The discussion will be moderated by Veena Nayak, Vice President of Data Strategy and Solutions at University of Phoenix, and will feature the following panelists:

Jennifer Mellor , Chief Innovation Officer, Greater Phoenix Chamber

, Chief Innovation Officer, Greater Phoenix Chamber Ariana Abramson , Chief Executive Officer, Nadis Intelligence

, Chief Executive Officer, Nadis Intelligence Stephenie Gloden, Group Product Leader, Fidelity Investments

Panelists will share insights drawn from education, workforce development and industry leadership, with a focus on how AI affects organizations differently, why some teams realize productivity gains while others may face challenges, and how hiring models and qualification expectations are evolving alongside AI models.

Who should attend

The webinar is intended for leaders and practitioners focused on workforce trends, AI adoption, talent strategy, hiring and assessment practices, and employee development in technology‑enabled environments.

About the Bridging Perspectives series

The Bridging Perspectives webinar series brings together experts from education, business and industry to address timely workplace topics. Sessions provide research‑informed insights and practical strategies for leaders navigating emerging technologies, organizational change and evolving workforce expectations.

Registration

Register for the webinar here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix