University of Saint Francis Selects Ellucian to Accelerate Technology Transformation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that The University of Saint Francis (USF) has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. Part of the HESS Consortium and a new Ellucian customer, USF joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian.

The University of Saint Francis will combine Ellucian Colleague SaaS, a comprehensive, modern, and cloud-based ERP, with a managed services partnership to support the institution's strategic goals of enrollment growth, better retention efforts and overall student and staff satisfaction. Colleague facilitates efficient, integrated processes for better management of all departments on campus. Ellucian will provide full technology management services to USF in the form of on-site, end-to-end IT services staff, including strategic direction and hands-on management. Ellucian subject matter experts will manage IT systems, allowing USF leaders to focus on strategic initiatives such as increasing enrollment and student success.

"Ellucian will provide state-of-the-art technological expertise from across the nation, as well as cost effective measures to enhance our capabilities to provide the very best to our students and the USF community," said USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer. "Ellucian serves only higher education institutions and includes many individuals with extensive higher education experience. They know and understand the challenges facing higher education today."

"Today's institutions need a technology partner that has proven solutions built for the unique needs of higher education. We look forward to empowering The University of Saint Francis with purpose-built systems and services to achieve their growth and recruiting goals," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Leveraging Colleague's SaaS delivery model, USF administrators and staff will benefit from an easy-to-use solution for data and reporting, and students will have self-service access to information at their fingertips, improving the day-to-day experience for the entire community."

The Higher Education Systems and Services Consortium (HESS) is a consortium of private colleges and universities focused on collectively lowering costs and increasing collaboration among members in the areas of administrative systems and services. Ellucian serves more than 130 HESS institutions. www.hessconsortium.org

For more information on Ellucian Colleague, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-colleague.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. The Ellucian community also serves the largest number of HESS members promoting collaboration and shared expertise in higher education. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About The University of Saint Francis

Founded in 1890 in the Catholic Franciscan tradition, the University of Saint Francis offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs through the College of Health Sciences, College of Arts, Sciences, and Business and College of Adult and Distance Education. In addition to its traditional programs, USF designs focused curricula for working adults in Fort Wayne, Crown Point and online. USF Downtown houses the university's business and music technology programs while offering enhanced internship and networking opportunities for students. The University of Saint Francis campus experience includes 18 athletic programs boasting two individual and four team NAIA national championships and is recognized as an NAIA Five-Star Champion of Character institution. Approximately 2,200 students from a broad geographic region attend USF. For more information on the University of Saint Francis, visit sf.edu.

Media Contacts

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

Reggie Hayes

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian

Related Links

https://www.ellucian.com

