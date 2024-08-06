University of South Wales Selects Ellucian SaaS Platform to Enhance Student Experience

New integrated student information system to streamline technology operations at second largest university in Wales

RESTON, Va. and CARDIFF, Wales, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the University of South Wales (USW) will implement Banner, part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform. An existing Ellucian customer for more than 20 years, USW will modernize its technology operations and enhance the overall student experience with this robust Student Information System, joining more than 2,000 institutions leveraging the Ellucian SaaS Platform to more efficiently scale resources and bolster student outcomes.

Implementation of the Ellucian SaaS Platform will underpin the university's 2030 vision to maximize positive impacts for students, partners, and communities through effective recruitment, conversion, and retention strategies. The new platform will streamline business processes, increase operational and resource efficiency, and provide a modern user interface with enhanced functionality for students and staff. The platform drives engagement throughout the entire learner lifecycle, ensuring that students can access all information that they need in one place, without multiple logins. University administrators will be able to make timely, data-driven decisions with data integrated across departments.

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with the University of South Wales," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian. "The Ellucian SaaS Platform perfectly complements USW's innovative spirit and dedication to excellence. With our technology, USW can enhance their exceptional student experience and achieve even greater educational outcomes."

Mark Milton, Chief Operating Officer at USW, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Ellucian for our Student Journey Program. This work will help to transform and futureproof the student journey at USW, optimize and personalize the student and staff experience, and ensure we secure a fit for the future, sustainable solution which will help the University to change lives and our world for the better."

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/emea-ap/solutions/all-products (for Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific) or https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/all-products

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH WALES

We are the University for South Wales, with campuses in Cardiff, Newport, and Pontypridd. Driven by our mission to change lives and our world for the better, USW is Wales's leading widening participation university, improving individuals' life chances and creating more prosperous communities. USW has two wholly owned subsidiaries - the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and The College Merthyr Tydfil. Together we make a significant economic contribution - £1.1billion to the UK economy every year - each £1 received in income generates £5.30 to the wider economy*. We were founded by industry more than 180 years ago, and we continue to let the outside in with an industry-led curriculum, real world work experience, and applied research and innovation, co-created with industry to address local and global challenges. We work in partnership with international and local employers, including Thales, TATA Steel, Celtic Manor, the FAW Trust, Cisco, and various public sector bodies, including police forces and the National Health Service.

Our growing suite of degree apprenticeships and foundation degrees, alongside the continued delivery of USW's Network 75 program, extends the education offering for students who can earn while they learn, broadening the appeal of studying, and creating graduates who are in touch with business and industry needs. With students from more than 100 countries, we are global in our outlook, with a vibrant and diverse student community.

*Based on data from the 2019/20 economic year, Biggar Economics

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fuelled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practises leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts

Jess Weston

[email protected]

Alice Dent

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian