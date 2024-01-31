University of Tennessee Women's Basketball Guard Tess Darby Featured in ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) revealed its latest "Car Wash Convos™" episode featuring Tess Darby, Guard for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team, today on YouTube. Tess dialogues with former Tennessee student-athlete Kenzie Couch who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS' host of the popular series. As Tess rides shotgun, she shares about her studies abroad, her pre-game playlist and what it's like to play on a team with her sibling as they experience a car wash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

Get your head in the game for this epic episode of Car Wash Convos™ with Tess Darby, Tennessee Women’s Basketball's star Guard, and Kenzie Couch, returning host of Car Wash Convos. Tess reveals her game-day playlist, her intergalactic thoughts on aliens, and her court decision between coffee and tea.

"I loved being able to share a little more about my personality in my episode of Car Wash Convos and I'm thankful to ZIPS for having me represent my school in this popular series," said Tess Darby.

The Lady Vols have been on a winning streak over the last several weeks, thanks to Tess and other leaders on their team. Tess is a senior guard in her fourth season as a Lady Vol and has compiled many accomplishments on and off the court in her tenure at Tennessee. She ranks among the top 10 Lady Vols all-time for both three-pointers made and three-point field goal percentage. Her 70 treys made in 2022-23 stand as the ninth-best all-time season total in UT women's basketball history. Tess has achieved SEC Academic Honor Roll every season and participated in the VOLeaders Academy in 2021-22.

"We're proud to support female student-athletes in our series and often find that their episodes are the most engaging and a true representative of the student-athlete's personality and we see that play out in Tess's episode today," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Vol Nation has such a strong supportive fanbase and we're proud to join with our customers in cheering on student-athletes through our Car Wash Convos series," she added.

Tennessee fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app. Visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search 'ZIPS Car Wash' to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals. Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining.

ZIPS 22 student-athlete roster for the 2023-24 season was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About Learfield

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE ZIPS Car Wash