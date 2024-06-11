University of Tulsa names Justin Moore new athletic director

TULSA, Okla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Tulsa President Brad R. Carson announced Tuesday that Justin Moore, who most recently served as executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer of Texas A&M Athletics, has been named vice president and director of athletics for the Golden Hurricane following a national search.

Moore will begin his duties at UTulsa on July 8.

"I am excited to join The University of Tulsa," Moore said. "The Golden Hurricane has a rich athletics history with competitive teams and bright student-athletes, and I believe in the direction of the university under President Carson's leadership. I am eager to build relationships with so many great people – the coaching and administrative staffs, donors and fans, student-athletes and alumni and the Tulsa community – and get to work advancing this amazing program."

Moore takes over the AD post left by Rick Dickson, who is retiring after leading athletics departments at Tulsa, Washington State and Tulane.

"Building upon the foundation that Rick Dickson has laid, Justin Moore is the right person to take The University of Tulsa into the next generation of college sports," Carson said. "Justin is extremely well respected among his peers. ADs from Ohio State and LSU personally reached out to affirm that he is one of the most talented administrators in college sports today. Perhaps more importantly, faculty from Texas A&M praised Moore for his work with student-athletes."

The University of Tulsa is a member of The American Athletic Conference and sponsors 17 sports, including 10 women's and seven men's teams. UTulsa is the smallest NCAA Division I FBS school.

At Texas A&M, Moore directed the overall planning, implementation, administration and day-to-day operations of the athletics department. Moore began his tenure with the Aggies in 2012. During that time, he oversaw student-athlete performance and wellness, facilities and event management, fundraising, facility planning and capital projects, academics and life skills, compliance, budgeting, team operations and logistics and scheduling.

As the Aggies' associate athletics director for football, Moore was involved with personnel and staffing, budget, recruiting, team logistics, bowl game coordination and football-related facility projects. From 2012-15, Texas A&M football won 36 games, earned a bowl berth every season with three bowl victories and produced eight first-team All-Americans, as well as the first freshman Heisman Trophy winner in college football history.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa