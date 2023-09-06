University of Tulsa's Friends of Finance Executive Speakers Series 2023-24 Lineup Announced

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa's Collins College of Business has announced its 2023-24 lineup for the Friends of Finance Executive Speaker Series, which brings leading executives to campus to share insights into important business issues.

TU Collins College of Business logo
"For more than two decades, the Friends of Finance Executive Speaker Series has brought together some of the brightest minds in the world of business, offering invaluable insights an  inspiration to our students and the broader community," said Kathy Taylor, dean of the Collins College of Business. "These speakers, who represent best in class expertise in business, ignite a passion in our students  and showcase the exceptional opportunities for our business students. The series also funds scholarships for top TU finance students from around the country."

The series kicks off Sept. 20 with Shane Wharton, president of Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores. His career with Love's began 25 years ago. Today, Love's has more than 600 locations in 42 states. There are over 38,000 employees in the Love's family of companies.

Wharton provides leadership, strategies and processes to support the company's rapid growth. He oversees operations, human resources, information technology, legal and fleet sales. Prior to Love's, he was a senior auditor at KPMG and controller for Data Times.

Future speakers include:

  • Sharon Prince, CEO and founder of Grace Farms Foundation, on Oct. 18
  • Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and CEO of ArcBest, on Nov. 15
  • Dax Craig, cofounder and CEO of Pie Insurance, on Jan. 17
  • Vast Bank panel featuring Brad Scrivner, CEO; Natalie Parker, CRO; and Stephen Taylor, CTO, on Feb. 21
  • Pierce Norton, president and CEO of ONEOK, on March 27
  • Jared Peterson, president of AAA Oklahoma, on April 17

"For decades, Friends of Finance has been an invaluable part of Tulsa's academic and commercial landscape, a place where business professionals can network and be enlightened against the backdrop of The University of Tulsa's Collins College of Business," said Friends of Finance Board President Mike Neal, who is also president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. "The Executive Speaker Series never disappoints and the 2023-24 slate is no exception, providing a mix of local and national guests capable of amplifying the audience's understanding of their respective sectors."

