University System of Georgia Selects Ocelot to Provide Financial Aid and Financial Literacy Video Content for all USG Colleges and Universities

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot, the nation's leading provider of financial aid and financial literacy educational content and related technologies for higher education, has been selected by the University System of Georgia (USG) to provide all 26 public colleges and universities in the system with access to its customizable online video library.

USG's "Know More. Borrow Less." (KMBL) initiative is a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing barriers to financial aid, improving students' understanding of borrowing and reducing student debt.

"We are excited to provide all institutions in the USG system with access to Ocelot's online educational content," said Dr. Tristan Denley, Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer for USG. "Ocelot's educational videos will be embedded in electronic communications, accessible on school websites, and displayed on monitors and through other venues on campus."

The Ocelot online video library is available in both English and Spanish. The content covers all aspects of the financial aid process, including the FAFSA, all state and federal financial aid programs, Veterans programs, and supports responsible borrowing. Ocelot's platform is mobile friendly and meets the WCAG 2.0 AA standard for accessibility.

"USG's Know More. Borrow Less. initiative is powerful, and is leading the way nationally," said Damon Vangelis, Ocelot's Founder and CEO. "We were founded, in part, to make the financial aid process easier to understand and help students borrow less for college. These are two critical challenges for our country, and core to our mission. We are proud to provide all USG institutions with our video content to support this initiative."

About Ocelot

Founded in 2003, Ocelot (formerly known as FATV) is the nation's largest SaaS provider of video content and Multilingual Artificially Intelligent Chatbots to higher education. The customizable Ocelot platform includes an unrivaled knowledgebase of content, including over 16,000 knowledgebase Q&A, and over 2,000 explainer videos. Ocelot answers over 97.5% of chatbot interactions without the need for human intervention with over 40% of conversations conducted after standard business hours. Schools deploy Ocelot to improve enrollment yield and retention, support student services, and further financial literacy / debt education. Visit ocelotbot.com to learn more.

About the Georgia Board of Regents

The Board of Regents is a constitutional body that governs the University System of Georgia, comprised of 26 public colleges and universities, the Georgia Public Library Service and the Georgia Archives, and serves more than 329,000 students. For additional information regarding the "Know More. Borrow Less." initiative please visit https://www.usg.edu/know_more_borrow_less/.

