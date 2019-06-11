Univision Joins NASHNET in Advancing Awareness of NASH in Latino Populations

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASH Network (NASHNET), a global Centers of Excellence Network represented by leading healthcare systems in collaboration with The Kinetix Group, is committed to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) care delivery innovation with a mission to create a standard of care for NASH, a high-volume chronic condition.

"An estimated 30 percent of individuals in the U.S. are affected by NAFLD, with most patients undiagnosed," says Douglas Dieterich, MD, Director of the Institute for Liver Medicine, Mount Sinai Health System, and charter member of NASHNET. "Given this high prevalence of disease, cost effective risk stratification strategies need to be proven and adopted to target more effective assessments and interventions for those patients at greater risk of advancing liver disease."

NASHNET's charter members include seven leading health systems across the country who are collaborating to solve key challenges across the NASH spectrum. Dr. Viviana Figueroa Diaz, a hepatologist at NYU Langone Health will be interviewed by Univision's Dr. Juan Rivera on his "Dr Juan" segment. The discussion will cover the effects of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and NASH, with a prominent focus on the Latino population in which there is a record of 53% of fatty liver-related deaths,1 an alarming number considering Latinos only make up 18.1% of the US population.2

Univision, an American-Spanish language network, is a leader in the broadcasting market, with ratings of 26% of Americans watching in the past 4 weeks.3

Univision joins NASHNET in an effort to raise awareness of NASH, discussing the importance of early screening and expectations during treatment for patients. NASHNET charter member physicians will highlight how early screening can be done through non-invasive tests, including blood and ultrasound tests, to assure patients of ease-of-diagnosis.

The interview segment will air during Univision's Dr. Juan on June 12, coinciding with International NASH Day, a public education campaign spearheaded by the Global Liver Institute to raise global visibility and awareness of NASH and NAFLD. International NASH Day is sponsored and led by a variety of industry and non-profit organizations.

NASH Network (NASHNet): Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a challenging high-volume chronic condition that lacks a standardized care delivery model. Our multidisciplinary teams of experts are here to change that. NASHNET is a global Centers of Excellence Network represented by leading healthcare systems committed to NASH care delivery innovation. Our charter members are collaborating to solve for key challenges across the NASH spectrum, including care coordination, population health, real-world evidence, and clinical trials. To learn more, go to www.nashnetwork.org.

The Kinetix Group (TKG) empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

References:

Waters R. Liver Illness Strikes Latino Children Like A 'Silent Tsunami'. Kaiser Health News. https://khn.org/news/liver-illness-strikes-latino-children-like-a-silent-tsunami/. Published 2019. Accessed June 6, 2019 . Hispanic Heritage Month 2018. Census.gov. https://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2018/hispanic-heritage-month.html. Published 2018. Accessed June 6, 2019 . Univision viewers in the U.S. by age 2018 | Statistic. Statista. https://www.statista.com/statistics/228922/broadcast-tv-networks-univision-watched-in-the-last-7-days-usa/. Published 2019. Accessed June 6, 2019 .

