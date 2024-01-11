UNLEASH YOUR FLAVOR POTENTIAL: LITTLE CAESARS SLICES-N-STIX® RETURNS WITH BACON AND JALAPEÑO TOPPING OPTIONS AT A GREAT VALUE

DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza enthusiasts, prepare to unleash your flavor potential and satisfy your cravings without breaking the bank! Little Caesars®, the pizza chain renowned for its quality, convenience, and value, is thrilled to announce incredible nationwide value pricing on its fan-favorite Slices-N-Stix, available with two mouthwatering topping options for the breadsticks: savory bacon or fiery jalapeños. Whether you crave the classic pepperoni pizza and cheesy breadsticks or seek a flavor adventure by topping them with bacon or jalapeño, there's a Slices-N-Stix combination for everyone.

Slice-N-Sticks featuring bacon or jalapeno breadsticks is available nationwide for just $7.99*. And for those who cherish the timeless pairing, Little Caesars is also offering Slices-N-Stix featuring breadsticks topped with cheese and seasonings for $6.99* nationwide. So, whether you're a bacon devotee, a jalapeño enthusiast, or a breadstick traditionalist, Little Caesars has the perfect Slices-N-Stix combination to satisfy your cravings and your wallet.

"We're thrilled to offer this incredible deal on Slices-N-Stix and the unique topping options to satisfy everyone's cravings," said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "We know our customers love this product and appreciate the exciting flavor variety it offers at such a great price."

Slices-N-Stix is the ultimate pizza-and-breadsticks combo, featuring four slices of Little Caesars' famous HOT-N-READY® pepperoni pizza perfectly complemented by eight savory cheese breadsticks. Now, with the addition of bacon and jalapeño topping options for the breadsticks, pizza lovers can customize their Slices-N-Stix experience to match their cravings.

The Slices-N-Stix deal is available for a limited time at participating Little Caesars restaurants nationwide. So, head to your nearest Little Caesars today for the perfect combination of pizza and breadsticks. Save time by ordering online for Pizza Portal Pickup or delivery at LittleCaesars.com or by downloading the Little Caesars app.

*Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party online sites. Plus tax.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

