Unleashed Brands Experiences Record Growth and Expansion in 2022, Unveils Plans for Continued Momentum in 2023

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the leading youth enrichment growth-focused platform that includes category-leading brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts, proudly announced a banner year of growth and expansion in 2022. The company added two new brands to its platform - Class 101 and XP League - and awarded 220 new franchises, opened 160 new locations, and signed 127 new leases across the country bringing the total number of open and in development locations to over 1,300. With a 23 percent increase in 2022, the platform is approaching $1 billion in system-wide revenue.

In addition to these impressive milestones, Unleashed Brands made significant investments to build out their Shared Services Team which supports all platform brands and franchisees. The company expanded its home office space and hired 124 new team members to support the platform's growth. In December 2022, Unleashed Brands opened a 10,000 sq ft Guest Loyalty Center which operates seven days a week and acts as the front line of support equipped to handle a variety of customer service needs, including birthday party bookings, membership support, online inquiries, and more for all six brands.

Unleashed Brands also onboarded three brands to its Command Center – a fully integrated business management solution for franchisees to manage their day-to-day activity and general operational needs - and launched new brand learning management systems that streamline the brand's operations, marketing, communication, and training into one platform.

Another exciting development was the debut of its multi-brand operating models, an initiative that aims to offer franchisees the opportunity to "Own the Kids Market" and serve more children in their communities while building their business portfolio. The platform opened its first-ever joint discovery center and gym with Snapology and The Little Gym in Flower Mound, Texas, allowing kids to learn, play and grow under one roof. The company also opened 11 Snapology classrooms within Urban Air Adventure Park locations. In August 2022, UnleashedFamily.com debuted offering families already participating in one of the brands to try the sister brands for free. This strategy has proven successful, with kids who visit one brand now visiting 3.63 on average.

"As we look back on the past year, the advancements and growth we have achieved are astounding, with significant milestones for our platform, brands, and franchisees," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder & CEO of Unleashed Brands. "I am immensely proud of the Unleashed Brands support team, our dedicated franchisees, and partners, who consistently work together to innovate, collaborate and make Unleashed Brands the #1 youth enrichment franchise platform. The positive impact everyone's efforts are having on millions of children's lives is undeniable and immeasurable. With continued momentum in 2023, we're excited for another milestone year for Unleashed Brands."

Four Unleashed Brands companies were named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, with Urban Air ranking #1 in the Recreation/Entertainment Centers category and #98 overall, Premier Martial Arts ranking #1 in Children's Fitness and #140 overall, Snapology ranking #321 overall, and The Little Gym ranking #489 overall. Unleashed Brands' large presence on the ranking is a testament to its strength in the franchise industry.

Unleashed Brands has 1,300 franchises operating or in development serving over 25 million children. In 2023, the brand plans to open more than 170 locations across the country and award 230 new franchise agreements.

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "Build Great Kids" through a seamless enrichment journey.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

