UNLEASHED BRANDS FOUNDATION AND URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK JOIN FORCES TO 'SOCK IT TO CANCER'

Urban Air to donate a portion of all sock sales to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Children's Miracle Network, in addition to gifting 40,000 pairs of socks to youth undergoing treatment during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unleashed Brands Foundation and Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's leading indoor adventure park operator, are teaming up to "Sock it to Cancer" during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. From Sept. 1 – 30, five cents from every pair of limited edition Urban Air "Sock it to Cancer" socks sold in parks and online will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Children's Miracle Network, both dedicated to supporting children and families battling childhood cancer.

Founded by Michael O. Browning Jr. and his wife, Melissa, the Unleashed Brands Foundation is geared towards deepening Unleashed Brands' investment in helping youth reach their full potential through strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations. Since its inception in 2023, the Foundation has been working closely in supporting its eight at-risk youth-focused organization partners, and is continuing on this mission in September.

In addition to donating funds from socks sold during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Children's Miracle Network, the Foundation will also be donating 40,000 pairs of Urban Air grippy socks to youth undergoing treatment, together valued at $160,000*.

"This partnership with Urban Air goes far beyond just socks – it's the meaning behind them and the comfort and joy they provide to children and families fighting childhood cancer each and every day," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "My wife and I have always had a soft spot in our hearts for supporting at-risk youth and families, and our 'Sock it to Cancer' program is another way of doing just that. Any time we can bring a smile to a child's face, specifically those facing hardships, we know we've done our jobs. We're looking forward to doing just that during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and beyond."

For more information on the Unleashed Brands Foundation, visit InvestInKids.org.

*Total donation split between gifting 40,000 pairs of socks and donating five cents for every pair of socks purchased in an Urban Air from Sept. 1 – 30 (up to $20,000), totaling $160,000.

