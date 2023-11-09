Unleashed Brands Honors Franchisees at Annual Conference

Owners Across Multiple Youth Enrichment Brands Recognized for Outstanding Achievements

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's first youth enrichment franchise platform, recently recognized the achievements of more than two dozen franchisees across category-leading brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts at the company's annual franchisee conference in Hollywood, CA.

The event connected franchisees from across the brands with more than 1,000 people in attendance. The conference was centered on team building and workshops aimed to inspire and help franchisees grow their businesses. Keynote speakers such as Inky Johnson, Clint Pulver, Jason Johnson and others took the stage as part of the three-day event.

Among several franchisees recognized for top revenue performance and employees honored for their accomplishments in the past year, the Unleashed Brands' team awarded the following top honors to stand-out franchisees:

  • Development Pioneer of The Year Award - Kayla Opperman, who operates Snapology in Golden, CO and Class 101 in Lakewood, CO
  • Multi-Unit, Multi-Brand Operator of The Year Award - Federico Carvallo and Oscar Acosta, owners of six Urban Air parks throughout Florida and Texas
  • Brand Ambassador of The Year Award - Chad Mussmon, owner of seven The Little Gym locations and three Snapology sites in the Washington, D.C. market
  • Developer of The Year Award - Pat Curry, who is developing several Urban Air locations throughout Texas and Tennessee through both acquisition and new construction
  • Community Impact Award - Kurt Asesor, owner of three Premier Martial Arts studios and one XP League franchise in Broward County, Florida

Additionally, one franchise owner group for each brand was awarded the coveted Franchisee of the Year designation, including:  

  • Urban Air - Andy Powell and Chad Darling, Bellingham, MA
  • The Little Gym - Jane Mills, Smyrna and Decatur, GA
  • Snapology - Bobby Pain, Amarillo, TX
  • XP League – Jennifer Vilela, Wellington, FL
  • Class 101 - Karen and Tony DeRosa, Dayton, OH
  • Premier Martial Arts - Rachael and Paul Weber, Wichita, KS

"It was incredible for our team to celebrate the success of so many franchisees during this inspiring event last month," said Michael O. Browning, Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "We are continually in awe of the success, passion and drive we see on the franchisee level within our brands. The owners recognized at this year's event should be immensely proud of their accomplishments."

The conference also marked the official debut of the Unleashed Brands Foundation, the charitable arm of Unleashed Brands committed to empowering at-risk youth and providing resources needed to successfully transition to adulthood through education, financial support and in-person volunteerism efforts. As a community engagement initiative, franchisees stuffed over 200 teddy bears for the local Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

To learn more about Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Unleashed Brands

