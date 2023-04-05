Unleashed Brands Taps 20+ Year Franchise Industry Veteran Scott Thompson as New Brand President for Premier Martial Arts

Experienced Executive to Propel Leading Children's Fitness Brand into the Future

DALLAS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Martial Arts (PMA), a franchise brand that specializes in teaching karate, krav maga, and kickboxing for children and adults has named Scott Thompson as the company's new Brand President, effective immediately. Premier Martial Arts is part of the youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, which is comprised of sister brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Class 101, and XP League. Premier Martial Arts joined the Unleashed Brands family in December 2021.

"Scott's vast experience in almost every aspect of franchising including youth enrichment is extremely powerful as we lead Premier Martial Arts into the future," said Michael O. Browning, Jr. Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "We are eager for him to dive in as a franchisee advocate that will help us to fulfill the promise of this incredible brand."

Thompson has more than two decades of experience in franchise leadership, including serving as a multi-unit franchisee, several executive roles with large franchise brands, and as managing director of a private equity fund.

Since 2018, Thompson has served as Managing Director of Level 5 Capital Partners, an Atlanta-based private equity firm that includes brands Big Blue Swim School, Heyday Skincare, Restore Hyper-Wellness, GoDog, KidStrong, and 2ULaundry. Prior to this, Thompson was an executive for Tutor Doctor and Premium Franchise Brands (Jan-Pro Commercial Cleaning & Maid Right), now called Empower Brands.

Thompson's arrival will allow Premier Martial Arts Founder Barry Van Over to focus on curriculum development, advanced training and new tournament programming. Van Over will continue to be the subject matter expert, maintaining the brand's position as the world leader in Martial Arts. This year, Premier Martial Arts was listed as the No. 1 Children's Fitness Program and No. 140 overall in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. While practicing martial arts, students find discipline, grow leadership skills, build character and learn to focus – combining the benefits of empowering both mind and body.

"I am excited to welcome Scott to PMA Nation and create a powerhouse partnership of Martial Arts and franchising expertise," said Van Over. "It's my continued passion to support the Premier Martial Arts culture and help our franchisees operate successful Martial Arts studios."

Premier Martial Arts' mission is to provide the skills needed to help its students succeed in life, such as confidence, focus, self-esteem, and physical well-being. The brand's studios have certified, professional instructors that are trained in modern teaching techniques and martial arts skills. The organization was founded in 2004 and quickly grew to more than 70 locations in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain. In 2018, the company began franchising and now has more than 260 locations worldwide.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

About Premier Martial Arts

Premier Martial Arts empowers lives through Martial Arts and helps students find confidence, strength, and focus to live their best life and understand their true worth. The brand's studios have certified, professional instructors that are trained in modern teaching techniques and martial arts skills. Founded in 2004, the brand has already sold 700 franchises and continues to expand in new communities. For more information including franchise opportunities, please visit www.premiermartialarts.com.

