Unleashed Brands Taps Franchise Finance Leader Jon Shell as Company's New CFO

Unleashed Brands

Nov 18, 2024, 13:33 ET

Leading Youth Enrichment Growth-Focused Platform Adds to Leadership Team

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's premier youth enrichment franchise platform company has named finance industry veteran Jon Shell as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective Dec. 2. Unleashed Brands encompasses more than 2,000 franchise locations of category-leading brands Urban Air, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts.

Jon Shell has been named Chief Financial Officer for Unleashed Brands.
Shell has served for nearly 10 years as the Chief Financial Officer for Neighborly, the world's largest home services company. He brings more than 20 years of experience in franchise finance and strategic leadership to Unleashed Brands. During his time at Neighborly, he oversaw a portfolio of more than 30 brands and 5,500 locations, serving over 14 million customers worldwide.

Unleashed Brand's current CFO Scott Perry will work alongside Shell on the transition. Perry, who has held CFO positions at Unleashed Brands and Urban Air for the past six years is entering semi-retirement.

"I am excited to welcome Jon to our Unleashed Brands family. He brings with him a unique combination of franchise platform experience, M&A prowess, financial aptitude and strong leadership skills that will be extremely valuable as we enter our next phase of growth," said Michael Browning, Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands.

About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Unleashed Brands

