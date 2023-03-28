Unleashed Brands Welcomes New Chief People Officer to Drive Talent Strategy and Employee Engagement

Youth Enrichment Platform Expands Executive Leadership Team with Diane Sanford

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts, is expanding its executive leadership team with the hiring of Diane Sanford as Chief People Officer (CPO).

Sanford has 25+ years in Human Resources and most recently served as Chief People Officer for Local Favorite Restaurants, and previously held the same role at On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina for seven years. Her journey in human resources began at Brinker International, where she started as a Human Resources Generalist and worked her way up to Senior Director of Human Resources. Sanford brings extensive knowledge and experience – spearheading safer operations, industry-leading retention and compensation programs, and forward-looking talent acquisition methods – all of which are vital to this new role of CPO at Unleashed Brands.

Unleashed Brands' decision to bring Sanford on board comes on the heels of its rapid expansion and growth, which has created an exciting opportunity and need to hire a talented CPO. Sanford's role is to shape the organization's culture by attracting and retaining the best team by ensuring the team feels valued, competitively compensated and continually growing. She will have direct responsibility for talent management, employee relations, DEI initiatives, and compliance.

"We have experienced major growth in our team at Unleashed Brands and across our individual brands this past year," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder & CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Diane brings great experience to this position, and her role will continue to support the growth and the culture at Unleashed Brands. We are extremely excited to welcome Diane to the team."

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families and housing the world's most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as Moms and Dads seek to "Build Great Kids" through a seamless enrichment journey.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

