Unleashed Brands Welcomes New VP of Franchise Finance to Leadership Team

Youth Enrichment Platform Company Announces New Hire Eric Schechterman to Help with Franchisee Development Funding

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts, is expanding its leadership team by appointing Eric Schechterman to the company's newly-created role as Vice President of Franchise Finance.

Schechterman has built an extensive career in franchising, helping secure hundreds of SBA-backed loans for thousands of entrepreneurs to launch the small businesses of their dreams. Prior to joining Unleashed Brands, Schechterman was the Chief Development Officer at Benetrends Financial where he oversaw sales, marketing, and strategic relationships. Schechterman has been an impactful educator in teaching entrepreneurs about successful small business funding strategies through leadership roles within the International Franchise Association (IFA), as well as numerous speaking roles throughout franchise industry conferences worldwide.

In the new role of VP of Franchise Finance, Schechterman will leverage his expertise in franchise funding strategies to build strong relationships with lenders while working closely with Unleashed Brands' franchisees to assist them with their business financing. Acting as a prime liaison between lenders and Unleashed Brands, Schechterman will be instrumental in securing the funding relationships franchisees need to foster growth and success within their businesses.

"We made this investment in our franchise system to support our current and future franchisees by establishing key relationships in the lending industry," said Scott Perry, Chief Financial Officer of Unleashed Brands. "Our franchisees and our current base of six brands require substantial capital to fund their desire to establish and grow their Unleashed portfolio. Schechterman will be working on the finance team and with the franchise development team to help our franchisees acquire this funding to open as quickly as possible."

Unleashed Brands has 1,300 franchises operating or in development serving over 25 million children. In 2023, the brand plans to open more than 170 locations across the country and award 230 new franchise agreements.

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families and housing the world's most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "Build Great Kids" through a seamless enrichment journey.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

