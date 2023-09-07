Unlock Health Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

News provided by

Unlock Health

07 Sep, 2023, 09:05 ET

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Unlock Health is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a healthcare technology and services growth platform, today announced that their in-scope technology system, powered by HealthAware and Medicom Health, have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

Continue Reading

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's in-scope technology system (including Docker Swarm Nodes, Eruptr HRA Platform residing at Amazon Web Services, HAProxy Load Balancer and Interlock Containers and PostgreSQL Servers for HRA data storage), have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Unlock Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Unlock Health knows that information security is a critical concern and this certification enhances our credibility and trustworthiness in the eyes of our clients, partners, and industry colleagues," says Brandon Edwards, CEO of Unlock Health. "By establishing robust security measures aligned with HITRUST's guidelines, we are better equipped to protect against potential data breaches, cyber threats, and other security risks that could impact our organization and those we serve. We see our focus on privacy and security as key differentiators, particularly compared to firms who operate primarily outside healthcare."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Unlock Health has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About Unlock Health

Unlock Health is a newly formed, tech and services growth platform that connects the dots across managed care and marketing to help healthcare providers solve today's urgent growth needs while building sustainable performance for the future. Unlock Health provides its roster of healthcare providers with an unparalleled suite of products and technology capabilities underpinning a full-service agency and managed care consultancy. To learn more, please visit www.unlockhealthnow.com.                                             

SOURCE Unlock Health

Also from this source

New Eruptr Privacy Defender™ Enables HIPAA-Compliant Google & Facebook Campaign Tracking for Health System Marketing

Unlock Health Launches Novel Healthcare Technology and Services Platform to Transform How Healthcare Companies Drive Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.