Unlock Health Helps Nebraska Medicine Boost Employee Engagement and Talent Retention with "Together. Extraordinary." Campaign

The Integrated Marketing Campaign Developed by Unlock Health for Nebraska Medicine Elevates Employer Brand, Improves Employee Engagement and Recruitment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a new kind of full-service healthcare agency that makes great work easier through a combination of art and science for healthcare systems, hospitals, provider groups, and treatment center facilities, today announced that the "Together. Extraordinary." campaign, developed in partnership with Nebraska Medicine to improve its employer brand and drive long term growth, has driven a 39% surge in new applicants and helped reduce voluntary turnover by 15%.

Nebraska Medicine is a comprehensive regional health network employing over 9,000 healthcare team members across 70 specialties and primary care. It is considered one of the largest employers in the state. In October 2022, Nebraska Medicine leaders began noticing a decline in employee engagement and a rise in open staff positions, representing key staffing indicators that the organization uses to measure the health of its employer brand. The indicators suggested that Nebraska Medicine had not yet fully overcome the recruitment and retention challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our colleagues play a significant and meaningful role in helping Nebraska Medicine deliver on its mission," said Frank Lococo, VP, Marketing & Communications, Nebraska Medicine. "Through a collaborative partnership with our people team, this was about listening to our employees and cultivating a workplace where every employee feels valued, engaged, and part of something greater."

"Together. Extraordinary." came to life in early 2024 with a full-scale creative campaign that featured real Nebraska Medicine employees. The campaign coincided with organizational improvements and investments and launched on April 15, 2024, with a refreshed careers landing page and integrated marketing efforts targeting job seekers and current employees across Omaha and Lincoln. In just four months, the Employer Value Proposition campaign has generated:

41% increase in visits to the careers landing page.

39% increase in new applicants.

15% decrease in voluntary turnover.

10% reduction in overall staff turnover.

More importantly, the "Together. Extraordinary." campaign has positioned Nebraska Medicine not only as an employer of choice but also as a leader in healthcare talent acquisition and retention. These efforts have already begun to transform Nebraska Medicine's internal culture and brand perception, ensuring a sustainable pipeline of top-tier talent for years to come. In recognition of its creativity, authenticity and innovative approach, "Together. Extraordinary." has been named among the finalists for the 9th Annual Shorty Impact Awards in the employee engagement category.

"Together. Extraordinary." is a collaborative effort that demonstrates what's possible when you work across departments and combine marketing and technology with a unique blend of healthcare expertise to achieve meaningful ROI," said Laura Roberts, Chief Client Officer, Unlock Health. "In taking this approach, Nebraska Medicine sets itself apart from other hospital employer brands in the region and provides a success story for other healthcare organizations looking to proactively address employee retention and engagement issues in a post-pandemic landscape."

To learn more about the collaboration between Unlock Health and Nebraska Medicine, please visit the case study here. For more information about Unlock Health, please visit https://www.unlockhealthnow.com.

About Unlock Health

For today's healthcare marketers, the job is made even harder because achieving your goals has required a roster of agencies – the strategic agency, the creative agency, the tech agency. And yet there's always been the missing partner – the agency who understands healthcare so deeply that it makes great work easier. Unlock Health is a new kind of full-service agency that makes great work easier through a combination of art and science –creativity fueled by data, insights, and deep expertise in the business of healthcare.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Unlock Health stands as the largest marketing and advertising agency exclusively focused on U.S. healthcare providers and health services, boasting a team of 328 professionals. Visit us at https://www.unlockhealthnow.com and join us in reshaping the future of healthcare.

