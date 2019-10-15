"Unlock More" Earning Opportunities with Marriott Bonvoy's Last Global Points Promotion of 2019

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether traveling for business or for fun, Marriott Bonvoy™ members can end the year strong with more points and more travel possibilities. Today, Marriott Bonvoy launches its final global promotion of 2019, "Unlock More." By registering for the promotion, members will be rewarded with 2,000 bonus points after two stays at any of the 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy properties located in 132 countries and territories. Once a member completes two qualifying stays during the promotion earning period, they will unlock a personalized offer to earn even more bonus points on stays. All stays need to be completed by January 14, 2020. Points can then be redeemed for free nights, flights, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and much more. Members have until December 31, 2019, to register for this promotion.

UNLOCK MORE

Registration Period: October 15, 2019 – December 31, 2019

– Earning Period: October 29, 2019 – January 14, 2020

– By registering for the promotion here , Marriott Bonvoy members will earn 2,000 bonus points (one-time) after their second stay, between October 29, 2019 , and January 14, 2020 at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties.

, Marriott Bonvoy members will earn 2,000 bonus points (one-time) after their second stay, between , and at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties. Soon after a member's second qualifying stay has been posted, they'll automatically unlock an additional offer, which will appear in their member account. The earning period for the "Unlock More" offer will be from the day the offer becomes available through January 14, 2020 . Only stays made after the additional offer is populated in a member's account will qualify towards the promotion.

. Only stays made after the additional offer is populated in a member's account will qualify towards the promotion. Only one room per hotel is counted toward a member's nights or stay.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International, ExecuStay®, Marriott Executive Apartments® and Marriott Vacation Club® owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for bonus points, and nights spent while redeeming an award are not eligible for bonus points.

Members who elect to earn miles instead of points are not eligible for this promotion.

See the Official Terms & Regulations for more details at marriottbonvoy.com/unlockmore .

Members can redeem points earned through "Unlock More" for a free hotel night from Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of global brands, including the largest collection of lifestyle and luxury properties. The portfolio includes properties with overwater bungalows, mountain-side resorts nestled against ski slopes, beachfront properties hugging pristine sands, iconic urban towers offering panoramic views and much more.

Marriott Bonvoy points can also be redeemed for new experiences that tap into member passions such as sports, music, entertainment, culinary adventures and much more. Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the company's ever-expanding travel experiences marketplace, offers over 8,000 once-in-a-lifetime experiences only available to members using points.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) launched in February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International, members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express. The program offers 120,000 exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

