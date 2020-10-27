Unlock the Secret to Cat Health with Royal Canin Hematuria Detection, Technology by Blücare

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 50 percent of cats that experience one episode of feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) will have a recurrence1. Royal Canin USA, a global leader in feline nutrition, is now offering Royal Canin Hematuria Detection, technology by Blücare, an innovative, at-home solution that enables early detection of blood in cat urine. The non-invasive urinary test for cats helps cat owners monitor urinary health from the comfort of their home.

Hematuria, or blood in the urine, is an indicator of FLUTD, including urinary tract infections and feline idiopathic cystitis. Early detection and diagnosis of hematuria are crucial to creating better health outcomes for cats and allowing them to live better lives.

"Cats are very good at masking, meaning that many cats show little to no clinical signs in the early stages of common diseases," said Dr. Brent Mayabb, Global Chief Medical Officer for Royal Canin. "It is our objective to create a convenient experience that is less stressful for both cats and cat owners. Hematuria Detection, technology by Blücare, allows vets and their clients to work together to manage the health of the pet and provide peace-of-mind for the owner."

Royal Canin Hematuria Detection, technology by Blücare, is an easy-to-use product and contains white granules designed to be evenly distributed over clean cat litter. Features and benefits include:

NON-DISRUPTIVE : The non-invasive, at-home test reduces stress for cats as the test is administered in the comfort of the cat's environment.

: The non-invasive, at-home test reduces stress for cats as the test is administered in the comfort of the cat's environment. RELIABLE : Allows detection of microhematuria, which is blood invisible to the naked eye.

: Allows detection of microhematuria, which is blood invisible to the naked eye. SIMPLE AND QUICK 2: The granules are easy to spread into existing, clean litter while achieving clear results within a few seconds. Results remain visible for 48 hours.

In just three easy steps, cat owners can start monitoring their cat's urinary health:

SPREAD: Evenly spread the granules over clean litter and wait for the cat to urinate. INSPECT: After the cat urinates, inspect the litter box. If the granules are white or yellow, the test is negative. If the granules are blue, the test is positive as it shows the presence of blood in the cat's urine. CONSULT: Contact a veterinarian if the granules are blue to confirm the results and determine next steps

Royal Canin Hematuria Detection, technology by Blücare is available now exclusively through veterinarians nationwide. Royal Canin recommends that pet owners always consult their veterinarian to determine the proper diagnosis. For more product information, visit https://www.royalcanin.com/us/cats/products/hd.

1 Defauw PAM, Van de Maele I, Duchateau L, et al. J Feline Med Surg. 2011; 13: 967-975.

2 To ensure the optimum performance of Royal Canin® Hematuria Detection, technology by Blücare, the usage of clay based clumping litter (bentonite) is recommended.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

About Blücare Laboratories

Blücare is a privately-held Canadian company based in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada. Under the chairmanship of Stéphane Chevigny, Blücare Laboratories is a leader in developing non-invasive at-home screening tests for major diseases in cats and dogs. To learn more about Blücare Laboratories, please visit www.blucarelab.com.

