Unlocking New Potential: euNetworks joins Connectbase, Expanding the Platform's European Presence and Access to Extensive Fiber Connectivity

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity, is proud to announce that euNetworks, Europe's critical infrastructure provider, have joined the Connectbase platform. As a leading provider of data center-centric bandwidth infrastructure services across Europe, the addition of euNetworks to the ecosystem further solidifies Connectbase's position as a truly global platform for accessing connectivity solutions. The addition of euNetworks significantly enhances Connectbase's European presence, expanding access to one of the continent's most extensive, unique and technologically advanced fiber networks.

euNetworks' integration with the Connectbase platform aligns with the company's commitment to making customers' lives as easy as possible. Alongside it's European-based account teams, the company is enabling customers access to its fiber-based solutions through multiple digital channels. euNetworks' customers can now order digitally through API, portal or marketplace options. Together these provide a range of flexible and feature-rich digital ordering capabilities to suit the evolving buying needs of bandwidth customers.

Today Connectbase users can access euNetworks' impressive network infrastructure, which spans 53 cities across 17 countries in Europe, including 18 fiber-rich metropolitan networks in key cities such as London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Dublin. Users can tap into high-capacity, low latency fiber networks, with unique and multi-route options into more than 545 data centers across Europe.

Ben Edmond, CEO and founder of Connectbase, said, "We are delighted to welcome euNetworks as a seller into the ecosystem. Their extensive fiber network and reputation for high-quality bandwidth infrastructure services make them a valuable addition to our platform. This partnership will provide our users with enhanced access to critical connectivity options across Europe, further solidifying Connectbase's position as the go-to platform for global connectivity solutions."

Kevin Dean, Interim Chief Executive of euNetworks, said, "Our integration with Connectbase represents a partnership between two companies that distinctly complement each other. Their ecosystem is a leading platform for global connectivity solutions, and our European network delivers some of the most unique, diverse and modern high-capacity fiber infrastructure available."

Dean added, "Alongside our API and portal options for digital ordering, Connectbase is a marketplace that enhances access to our network and allows customers across the globe to quickly and easily order from euNetworks to meet their European bandwidth requirements."

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 300 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 18 fibre-based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 545 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

The company delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability and is focused on its path to being carbon emissions net zero, environmentally responsible supply chain management and working as a community and industry to collaborate on the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

SOURCE Connectbase