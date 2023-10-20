Unlocking the Power of Ultra-Wide Angles: Leica Debuts Lenses for Elevated Landscape, Architecture & Astrophotography

News provided by

Leica Camera USA

20 Oct, 2023, 08:43 ET

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned camera brand, Leica Camera, has unveiled two cutting-edge additions to their SL-System: the Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. and the Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH. Perfect for professional photographers and enthusiasts alike, these lenses promise unparalleled image quality.

Continue Reading
Unlocking the Power of Ultra-Wide Angles: Leica Debuts Lenses for Elevated Landscape, Architecture & Astrophotography
Unlocking the Power of Ultra-Wide Angles: Leica Debuts Lenses for Elevated Landscape, Architecture & Astrophotography
Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24 f/2.8 ASPH
Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24 f/2.8 ASPH

The Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. caters to photographers desiring a 14 mm focal length with the SL-System. This Leica lens delivers breathtaking panoramas and videos, thanks to its consistent f/2.8 aperture. Its advanced optical design ensures sharp images from edge to edge, making it an excellent choice for landscape, architecture, and astrophotography. The wide diagonal viewing angle of up to 114 degrees lead to unavoidable distortions and aberrations in ultra-wide angle lenses, which are excellently compensated by the elaborate optical construction of the Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. The lens's chromatic aberration compensation and aspherical lenses enhance its appeal. Alongside the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH., photographers gain a broader focal range without the added bulk.

The Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH. emerges as the world's first 21 mm APO lens. Meeting the high standards of professional photographers, it delivers consistent sharpness across the frame. Seamlessly integrating with the existing APO-Summicron-SL range, it retains the compact size and robust Dual Synchro DriveTM autofocus. This lens is versatile, perfect for studio, landscape, and architectural photography. With its close focusing distance and apochromatic correction, Leica ensures top-notch image clarity.

Both lenses serve to elevate the SL-System offerings while underscoring the L-Mount alliance's robust portfolio.

The Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. is available for $2495, while the Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH. is priced at $5495. Available now at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.
Email: [email protected]
201-995-0051
Internet: leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA

Also from this source

Leica Camera Inc. USA Makes its Landmark Entry into Mexico with a New Leica Store & Gallery in Mexico City

Leica Camera Inc. USA Makes its Landmark Entry into Mexico with a New Leica Store & Gallery in Mexico City

Leica announced today the opening of its first-ever store and gallery in Mexico, situated in the heart of Mexico City, at Avenida Presidente Masaryk...
Leica Camera Announces Charity Lots for the 43rd Leitz Photographica Auction

Leica Camera Announces Charity Lots for the 43rd Leitz Photographica Auction

This year, Leica is hosting its 43rd Leitz Photographica Auction, the biannual eponymous auction of photographs, vintage cameras, and camera...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.