TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned camera brand, Leica Camera, has unveiled two cutting-edge additions to their SL-System: the Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. and the Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH. Perfect for professional photographers and enthusiasts alike, these lenses promise unparalleled image quality.

Unlocking the Power of Ultra-Wide Angles: Leica Debuts Lenses for Elevated Landscape, Architecture & Astrophotography Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24 f/2.8 ASPH

The Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. caters to photographers desiring a 14 mm focal length with the SL-System. This Leica lens delivers breathtaking panoramas and videos, thanks to its consistent f/2.8 aperture. Its advanced optical design ensures sharp images from edge to edge, making it an excellent choice for landscape, architecture, and astrophotography. The wide diagonal viewing angle of up to 114 degrees lead to unavoidable distortions and aberrations in ultra-wide angle lenses, which are excellently compensated by the elaborate optical construction of the Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. The lens's chromatic aberration compensation and aspherical lenses enhance its appeal. Alongside the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH., photographers gain a broader focal range without the added bulk.

The Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH. emerges as the world's first 21 mm APO lens. Meeting the high standards of professional photographers, it delivers consistent sharpness across the frame. Seamlessly integrating with the existing APO-Summicron-SL range, it retains the compact size and robust Dual Synchro DriveTM autofocus. This lens is versatile, perfect for studio, landscape, and architectural photography. With its close focusing distance and apochromatic correction, Leica ensures top-notch image clarity.

Both lenses serve to elevate the SL-System offerings while underscoring the L-Mount alliance's robust portfolio.

The Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. is available for $2495, while the Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH. is priced at $5495. Available now at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

