Unmanned Systems Market worth $43.54 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Unmanned Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 27.13 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 43.54 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Mode of Operation Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Power supply issues and limited endurance Key Market Opportunities Growing global defense budgets Key Market Drivers Need for improved ISR and target acquisition capabilities

Based on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle types, the Strategic UAV segment is estimated to capture largest share of the market during the forecast period

Strategic Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are expected to dominate the UAV by type market during the forecast period due to their critical role in long-range, high-altitude missions, primarily for defense and military applications. These UAVs, designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, provide real-time data over extended distances and for longer durations, making them invaluable for military operations. Countries are increasingly investing in strategic UAVs to enhance their defense capabilities, especially with rising geopolitical tensions and the need for constant monitoring of borders and high-threat zones. Additionally, their ability to carry advanced payloads such as sensors, communication relays, and precision-guided munitions makes them multifunctional tools in combat and reconnaissance missions. MQ-9 Reaper, which is widely used for counterterrorism and intelligence gathering. The growing focus on autonomous warfare, cost-effective operations compared to manned aircraft, and the need for air superiority in complex conflict environments further reinforce the dominance of strategic UAVs. As militaries globally emphasize modernizing their defense infrastructure, strategic UAVs are set to be a driver of this growth.

Based on Unmanned Ground Vehicles type, the Wheeled UGVs segment is forecasted to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Wheeled Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) are projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their mobility, and cost-effectiveness across various industries. Wheeled UGVs are more efficient on smoother terrains, such as urban environments and industrial settings, where they can quickly cover large areas with minimal energy consumption compared to tracked or legged UGVs. Their simpler mechanical design allows for easier maintenance and lower operational costs, making them attractive for commercial sectors like agriculture, logistics, and security. In military and defense, wheeled UGVs are increasingly used for perimeter surveillance, explosive ordinance disposal (EOD), and reconnaissance missions due to their speed and ease of maneuverability. For example, iRobot PackBot highlight their role in bomb disposal and hazardous material handling in urban warfare. As industries push for operational efficiency and automation, wheeled UGVs are positioned to dominate the market.

North America is expected to capture the largest share during the forecast period in 2024.

The unmanned systems industry in North America is expected to lead in 2024. The region, led by the US, is a global leader in technological innovation, particularly in the defense and aerospace sectors, where unmanned systems such as drones, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs) are extensively used. Government support through significant investments in research and development, as well as favorable policies for the integration of autonomous systems into both military and commercial applications, further fuels growth.

The major players include in unmanned systems companies such as Northrop Grumman (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), DJI (China), Thales (France), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Boeing (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Textron Inc. (US), L3harris Technologies Inc. (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Edge PJSC Group (UAE), and ST Engineering (Singapore).

