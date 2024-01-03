Unpleasant Post Surgery Smells Are Common; Cinesteam® Can Help

Surgical Procedures Can Have Olfactory Side Effects. Cinesteam® Is a Safe, Simple, Cinnamon Powered Solution.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many factors to consider during post-surgery recovery. One of those is unexpected or unpleasant smells coming from a healing wound. Often referred to as malodorous wounds, this kind of smell is common and can come from a variety of causes, such as necrotic tissue, an infection , or even a chemical reaction between a primary dressing and wound exudate .

Whatever the case, it's important for patients dealing with malodorous wounds to take steps to address the issue. Along with primary care related to healing, they can use Cinesteam as a simple, over-the-counter solution for wound malodor management.

"We created Cinesteam® after networking with a wound care nurse at the Curie Institute in Paris, France," explains Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "She dealt with malodors from chronic wounds of patients on a daily basis, and the solutions on the market were not efficient enough to manage the smell."

Desjardin adds that this sparked a wave of research, which found that a variety of spices have been used in the past to treat wounds. The creative team tested different options in multiple reputable laboratories. Some, like coffee and pepper, were not effective enough. Others, like turmeric, worked, but there were other concerns, such as lead poisoning , which is rife in the turmeric industry.

In the end, the group found that cinnamon was by far the most effective and safe option for adsorbing unpleasant smells. With that decided, they then embarked on the development of a multi-layered medical device . This was composed of a sachet filled with cinnamon powder surrounded by an adsorbent core and upper and lower layers (the latter coming into contact not with the wound itself but with the primary dressing).

This secondary dressing is easy to apply and change. It is also fast-acting and safe. It is an ideal solution for those looking to improve their quality of life as they deal with malodorous wound smells in addition to the other challenges of surgery recovery.

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively eliminates unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

