Unprecedented Audio-Visual Synergy: A Toshiba TV Promise Kept

News provided by

Toshiba TV

27 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

HONG KONG, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, Toshiba TV has consistently delivered premium quality 4K Smart TVs with high-end technology and a myriad of smart features to cater to the evolving needs of customers.

Some of the products are the market-successful C350 series and M550 series; which deliver striking 4K clarity with well-balanced and immersive audio experiences, and immersive real vision with heart-shaking sound respectively.

Now highlighting the spectrum of Toshiba TV's product portfolio are the cutting-edge X9900L, and the brand new Z870. These high-end models are engineered with an outstanding bouquet of features that are worthy of anticipation.

Powering every dynamic feature of the X9900L and Z870 models is Toshiba TV's signature REGZA Engine, paired with the REGZA Power Audio system. In exceptional cases, the Z870 model is equipped with REGZA Engine ZRi and REGZA Power Audio Pro+ to bring out the best in sound and picture quality.

For the realms of motion resolution, the Z870 and X9900L models are built to excel. The X9900L model is fitted with the Ultimate Motion 120Hz technology, and the brand-new Z870 is designed with a first-of-its-kind 144Hz native display for premium motion. This is an innovative upgrade for fluid motion and exceptional clarity during fast-action sequences such as sports, action films, and gaming.

Another key feature of the X9900L OLED TV is the Tru Colour OLED technology, delivers true-to-life visuals, replicating vibrant, lifelike colors and perfect blacks. It functions alongside the Tru Screen Sound system that synchronizes dynamic sound with on-screen motion in a manner that impresses.

Evidently, each product in the Toshiba TV portfolio is crafted in line with the commitment to versatile innovation; providing consumers with a diversity of choices to meet their unique needs and budgets.

The latest addition, the Toshiba TV Z870 will launch soon this summer and promises a never-before-seen audio-visual synergy. This is set to be a monumental stride in television technology.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 71 years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

SOURCE Toshiba TV

