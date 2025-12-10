Unprecedented Wave of Generosity for Nonprofits Donates $56.5 Million for Colorado Gives Day

ARVADA, Colo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Colorado nonprofits are celebrating an outpouring of generosity from a record-breaking Colorado Gives Day when more than 102,835 people donated $56,533,062 for Colorado Gives Day.

"Colorado Gives Day makes it so easy for people to support the causes they care about," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation. "The event is truly a statewide movement and donors rallied together with a record-setting year when our communities needed it most."

This year's Colorado Gives Day came to life when donors who made a donation uploaded a selfie to our Community of Givers, connecting people from around the state who supported their favorite Colorado nonprofits, added Dunkin.

Every donation made for Colorado Gives Day was boosted by a $1 million+ incentive fund from Colorado Gives Foundation, presenting sponsor FirstBank and other supporters. "We are proud to be a part of Colorado Gives Day, especially during a time when our communities need it most," said Kelly Kaminskas, chief operating officer of FirstBank. "We're honored to champion a movement that fuels local nonprofits and unites Coloradans in generosity. This is about building stronger communities, together."

"Colorado Gives Day was truly an incredible experience for Atomic Theater and it exceeded all our expectations," said Roselle Drahushak-Crow, President of the Board of Directors. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and thrilled to connect with so many new donors. This generosity energizes us to expand theater opportunities that celebrate culture, strengthen our community and inspire social awareness through the arts."

Whether nonprofits are first-time participants or they've been part of Colorado Gives Day for 16 years, the fundraising is critical for local nonprofits to deliver much needed programs and services. More than 92% of participating nonprofits received a donation for Colorado Gives Day (4,618 nonprofits).

In addition to one-time donations made for Colorado Gives Day, Colorado Gives Foundation matched $250,000 in monthly donations to support nonprofits year-round. "More than 7,000 new monthly donations were established, generating millions of dollars for nonprofits for months to come," added Dunkin.

Colorado Gives Day 2025 Highlights:

$56.5 million raised through 261,513 donations.

Colorado Gives Day 2025 began Nov. 1 and ended with 24-hours of giving yesterday.

616 new nonprofits participated for the first time this year.

92.4% of participating nonprofits received a donation.

102,835 people donated – an increase of 8% over 2024

People donated to more than one organization (average was 2.37 per donor).

The largest donation was $250,000.

The most common donation amount was $100.

$3.6 million was raised through individual fundraising pages

The top five nonprofit categories receiving donations were: Human Services - $10.8 million Arts, Culture & Humanities - $6.3 million Education - $6.2 million Animal-Related - $5.7 million Food, Agriculture & Nutrition - $4.5 million

The first donation of the day came in at 12 a.m. to Youth on Record in the amount of $129.25.

The last donation of the day came in at 11:59 p.m. to Homeward Alliance in the amount of $200.

99 businesses raised $496,988.

"This year, the need was greater than ever, and Coloradans once again demonstrated why our state is one of the most philanthropic states in the nation," added Dunkin. "We're inspired by the generosity of our community and look forward to continuing this statewide movement in the years to come." (WalletHub ranked Colorado as the 6th most charitable state in 2025.)

Since its inception in 2010, Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $581 million for nonprofits across the state, making it one of the most impactful giving movements in the nation.

To learn more about Colorado Gives Day or to support your favorite nonprofit with year-end or year-round giving, including donations from IRAs and donor advised funds, visit ColoradoGives.org.

Preliminary numbers as of 11:59:59 on Dec. 9, 2025.

