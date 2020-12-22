Unqork and SE2 Expand Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK and TOPEKA, Kan., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with SE2, a life and annuities insurance technology and services firm, to leverage the Unqork platform as part of its pre-integrated, end-to-end life & annuity digital ecosystem. This partnership will enable SE2 to offer life and annuity insurance carriers a suite of solutions to streamline and modernize across the entire policy lifecycle.

"SE2's partnership with Unqork provides insurers with a pre-built and fully integrated ecosystem, now with the added benefit of Unqork's no-code platform, to drive efficiencies and cost savings for insurers," said Mark Schultis, CEO, SE2. "I'm excited to partner with Unqork and jointly accelerate the digitization efforts of the insurance and retirement solutions industry."

SE2 has leveraged Unqork's purely visual, drag and drop no-code platform alongside the SE2 Aurum® digital platform to further enhance its insurance ecosystem for supporting the entire policy lifecycle, from origination, new business, though policy administration, servicing, claims, and payout. Together, SE2 and Unqork have created industry-specific digital capabilities required for the end-to-end transformation of life and annuity insurance carriers. These capabilities support all distribution channels, including direct-to-consumer for both digital self-service and back office processing.

"Our partnership is driving the much-needed replacement of legacy systems and accelerating the trend towards automation and digitization in the life insurance and retirement solutions industry. Unqork's no-code platform is uniquely positioned to address this need in the market," said Rabih Ramadi, Head of Financial Services, Unqork. "Joining forces with an industry expert like SE2 provides an opportunity to showcase the real power of our platform and to build fully digital experiences for insurance carriers and the clients they serve."

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

About SE2

SE2, an Eldridge business, is a life and annuities insurance technology and services firm. SE2 has a proven track record of enabling technology driven transformations. SE2 uniquely combines industry knowledge stemming from its 125+ years of life insurance heritage along with its end-to-end SE2 Aurum® technology platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through both traditional as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com to learn more.

