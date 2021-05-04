Unqork Appoints Anita Sands to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced the appointment of Anita Sands as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors. Sands is a renowned public and private company director, currently serving on the boards at institutions including Nubank, Pure Storage, ServiceNow and ThoughtWorks. Sands is currently the James Wei Visiting Professor in Entrepreneurship at Princeton University where she helps shape the next generation of business leaders.

"I've seen how being stuck in the old ways of doing things, particularly depending on coding for software development, can get in the way of an organization's growth," said Sands. "Unqork is exactly the kind of platform that can shift this paradigm--a no-code approach to programming that breaks down the barriers between software engineering and the business to bring enterprise-grade solutions to market faster, at a higher quality and lower cost than using code."

"We're tremendously fortunate to have Anita join our Board and there are very few that can approach her proven success as a Board director of both established public companies and high-growth startups," said Gary Hoberman, founder and CEO, Unqork. "Anita will be an invaluable asset to the company as Unqork continues to grow and evolve."

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

