Unqork establishes NYC headquarters, announces strategic hires and rapid 12-months of growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, a leading enterprise no-code application platform, today announced several major growth milestones, including a significant increase in its annual recurring revenue (ARR), the opening of its new headquarters in Manhattan, investments in people and partners, and platform progress over the past 12 months.

"The last 12 months have been incredibly exciting for Unqork, during which we expanded our disruptive industry footprint and further solidified our place in enterprise technology," said Gary Hoberman, Unqork Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is lofty: to unlock our customers' competitive advantage. To do this, we are aggressively investing in research and development, go-to-market, and deepening our bench of leading industry professionals. We anticipate aggressive quarter over quarter growth for the next 12 months as we continue disrupting the enterprise status quo."

Sustained Revenue Momentum

Unqork has grown annual recurring revenue at a significant triple-digit rate over the past 12 months driven by both significant new customer acquisition and also ARR expansion within its existing customer base.

"Unqork creates a new paradigm for customers. Our platform changes the way business units interact with the technology and organizations," said Sharon Rodriguez, Unqork Chief Customer Officer. "We believe the future of enterprise software development will be powered by configuration, not coding, and Unqork is at the forefront of this sea change movement."

Partnership Growth

Unqork's channel business grew significantly during the past year through a commitment to building strong system integration and implementation partnerships. In addition, Unqork published a new training curriculum and now has delivered more than 10,000 hours of training across more than 500 customers on its platform.

"Our unique technology has enabled us to onboard some of the world's best consulting firms and system integrators into our go-to-market approach," said Christian Barrera, Head of Partnerships at Unqork. "We look forward to continuing to deepen our relationships with existing partners and expanding our scope even further in the coming months.

Building out a leadership team

Alongside the growth of its customer base, Unqork also brought on key leadership talent over the last 12 months. The company appointed Paul Walker, former co-head of technology at Goldman Sachs, as an independent director to its Board of Directors. It also hired Ted Ranft, former executive at VMWare, as Chief Revenue Officer, Sumit Malhotra, former head of asset and wealth management at KPMG as Head of Asset and Wealth Management, and Cas Holloway, former Bloomberg executive and deputy mayor of New York, as Unqork's Head of Public Enterprise, focused on industry expansion within real estate, government, and NGO/Non-Profit.

Scaling the organization

Alongside the growth of its customer base, Unqork also made exciting people-focused investments over the last 12 months, furthering its reputation as an employer of choice. To support this growth the company is pleased to announce that Chris Cordes, former SVP of People Operations at Ask Applications, has joined as Head of People Ops. In just seven short months, Unqork has gone from 30 people at the beginning of 2019 to over 120. In addition to this, Unqork recently moved to its fourth office in 18 months, taking over a 40,000 square foot space in the heart of Union Square, New York. The new facility will also serve as a training hub to support certifications, customer and partner training.



About Unqork

Unqork is a next-generation enterprise application platform that brings all of the tools required to build complex applications onto a single intuitive no-code platform. Some of the most innovative Fortune 100 companies are using Unqork to dramatically accelerate time to market, improve customer experiences, and reduce legacy maintenance costs. In April 2019, Unqork announced it had secured $22 million in a Series A investment round led by Goldman Sachs. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

SOURCE Unqork