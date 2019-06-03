Unqork Hires Former Bloomberg Executive and NYC Deputy Mayor Cas Holloway to Head its Public Enterprise Initiative

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the DIY Enterprise software company, today announced that it hired Cas Holloway as Head of Public Enterprise. In this role, Holloway will leverage his previous experience with Bloomberg LP and as Deputy Mayor for Operations for the City of New York to lead Unqork's expansion into Public Enterprise, where private companies need efficient data exchange with public agencies, insurers and other stakeholders to do business. Starting with residential and commercial development and expanding to any business that interfaces with public services, Unqork solves the complex web of permits, insurance and other requirements that are an every-day part of doing business in an urban environment.

"With our expansion into Public Enterprise, the same Unqork no-code platform that transformed financial services and insurance will be used to solve how businesses interact with and rely on the public sector," said Gary Hoberman, CEO, Unqork. "As we look to bring Unqork's capabilities to adjacent industries, particularly where there are insurance or financing requirements, it's critical that we do so only when we find a person who has intimate knowledge of a particular vertical. Cas' experience with the interaction between private and public sectors is unparalleled and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Unqork family."

Holloway joins Unqork after five years with Bloomberg LP as Global Head of Technical Operations where he focused on using data and technology to automate processes and more effectively anticipate the needs of Bloomberg's customers and employees. Prior to that, Holloway worked for the City of New York as the Deputy Mayor for Operations and Commissioner for the Department of Environment Protection for Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Earlier in his career, Cas was a law clerk for the Hon. Judge Dennis G. Jacobs in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, practiced law at Debevoise & Plimpton and Cravath, Swaine, and Moore and began his career at the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation. Holloway holds a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School and an A.B. from Harvard University.

"The technology Gary and the team at Unqork have built is revolutionizing how companies build enterprise software," said Holloway. "Their success working with some of the largest, most highly regulated companies in the financial services and insurance sectors illustrates the power and flexibility of what they've developed; I look forward to expanding Unqork's reach to companies that need efficient, easy-to-deploy solutions for Public Enterprise."

About Unqork

Unqork is the first-ever DIY enterprise software platform in financial services designed to create industrial-strength applications for complex, regulated products, without writing a single line of code. The company's patent-pending technology includes advanced calculations, decisions, UI design and workflow for risk assessment and digitization layered on top of legacy IT systems. The technology creates custom client lifecycle applications using a drag-and-drop interface which can be implemented within weeks – unlike most traditional, coded software development builds. The result is an easy to use and streamlined customer experience that eliminates errors, accelerating sales and business growth. Unqork works with financial services organizations spanning broker dealers, asset management, wealth management and banks as well as insurers across life and health, property and casualty, and specialty insurance. In April 2019, Unqork announced it had secured $22 million in a Series A investment round led by Goldman Sachs. To learn more, please visit: https://unqork.com.

