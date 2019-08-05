Unqork Names Goldman Sachs Alum Paul Walker to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, a leading cloud-based enterprise application platform, today announced that Paul Walker, former co-head of Technology for Goldman Sachs, has joined the Board of Directors as an Independent Director. In his new role on the board, Walker will provide guidance and insight at a time of rapid growth as Unqork is building up its sales and engineering teams while also expanding into new industry verticals and geographies.

Walker retired as a partner from Goldman Sachs in 2015, where he most recently served as co-head of the Technology Division and held roles in risk management and technology. He joined Goldman in 2001, and during his career led many of the firm's efforts in risk, analytics, clearing and systems architecture. Today, Walker advises investors and rapidly growing companies in the technology and artificial intelligence space and dedicates time to working with charitable organizations which give more people access to education and opportunity. Walker's board experience includes other growth stage software businesses, such as OpenFin, and larger organizations, such as the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. He earned a PhD in Physics and an MSc in Physics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a BA in Physics from Cornell University.

"I'm proud to be joining Unqork's board. The company is already having a substantial impact on the speed and efficiency of enterprise application delivery in finance and insurance," said Walker. "I have spent my career leading projects that grapple with the complexity and difficulty of creating custom applications at enterprise scale. After looking under the hood of Unqork's platform, I am convinced that their product will be game-changing for enterprise application development in many industries."

"Paul's experience at Goldman co-heading the firm's 9,000-person technology organization obviously gives him tremendous insight into the application development process and its challenges. Paul once told me a story about getting a PhD in physics because he felt it was the biggest challenge he could possibly take on. It's that kind of board member we need as we create a fundamental paradigm shift in enterprise IT," said Gary Hoberman, CEO & Founder of Unqork. "I have always had tremendous respect for Paul and am proud to welcome him to our board."

About Unqork

Unqork is a next-generation application development platform that brings all of the tools required to build complex enterprise applications onto a single intuitive platform - enabling the "Do-it-yourself Enterprise." Some of the most innovative Fortune 100 companies are using Unqork to dramatically accelerate time to market, improve customer experiences, and reduce legacy maintenance costs. In April 2019, Unqork announced it had secured $22 million in a Series A investment round led by Goldman Sachs. To learn more, please visit: https://unqork.com.

Contact

Prosek Partners

Gabrielle Simon

(203) 764-2131

gsimon@prosek.com

SOURCE Unqork

Related Links

http://www.unqork.com

