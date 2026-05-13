UnqorkAI Ends the Chaos of Enterprise AI Code Sprawl

Build right the first time with UnqorkAI, a new, AI-first, trusted development platform

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork announced UnqorkAI, a new development platform designed to help organizations build and operate AI-generated applications with greater control, predictability, and governance.

As AI coding tools rapidly accelerate software creation, organizations are increasingly facing a new challenge: how to ensure AI-generated systems remain secure, maintainable, and cost-effective at scale. UnqorkAI addresses this challenge by combining AI-powered software generation with a governed, enterprise-grade runtime, trusted by the world's largest, most regulated businesses.

"As a Global Fortune 50 CIO, I saw firsthand how code maintenance absorbed 80% of my budget—a challenge now compounded by AI code generators," said Gary Hoberman, Founder & CEO of Unqork. "UnqorkAI is not merely a new feature, it is an AI-first revolution of the Unqork platform—extending the same component-based architecture to a level of speed, control, and scale that eliminates the chaotic, unpredictable, and costly code sprawl facing so many enterprises today."

"The enterprise can no longer ignore the fundamental reliability and accuracy challenges that LLMs alone face—a problem I've spent decades working on, from creating Watson at IBM to pioneering neurosymbolic AI architectures," said Dr. David Ferrucci, Chief Technology & AI Officer. "UnqorkAI solves these challenges by combining the platform's software component model with LLMs and deterministic symbolic models, delivering AI build speeds with controlled, reliable results—without the runtime risks and operational costs of pure AI coding."

"While the industry grapples with the volume of unvetted AI-generated code, UnqorkAI will help our highly regulated customers deploy production apps 5x faster by ensuring security and governance from day one," said Luc Baqué, Chief Executive Officer, Alpha FMC.

UnqorkAI doesn't just build new apps; it accelerates legacy modernization and allows organizations to deploy agentic experiences using approved AI models—all while reducing the risk of custom code.

"Unqork is setting the direction with an architectural shift that is essential for the enterprise. Their approach enables the responsible use of AI at scale, providing the governance and control required in regulated industries to move beyond the uncontrolled AI usage permeating the industry today," added Samuel J. "Sam" Palmisano, former IBM CEO and Chairman, who recently joined Unqork's Board of Advisors.

Key Benefits

Build and Evolve Confidently: Turn requirements into full-stack applications using proven smart components, delivering predictable results without generating new code and easily evolve them over their lifecycle

Turn requirements into full-stack applications using proven smart components, delivering predictable results without generating new code and easily evolve them over their lifecycle Run Effortlessly: Unlock agility and deploy faster with natively governed applications built on a secure, enterprise-grade platform.

Unlock agility and deploy faster with natively governed applications built on a secure, enterprise-grade platform. Operate Efficiently: Lower the cost and complexity of operating enterprise applications long-term with governance, security, and compliance built into the platform.

About Unqork

Unqork, an AI-first development platform, empowers enterprises to build, run, and evolve complex, mission-critical software without creating ungoverned, unsecured code. By governing the use of AI across the development lifecycle, Unqork helps organizations, like Goldman Sachs, Marsh, and BlackRock, accelerate digital transformation while reducing risk and total cost of ownership. To learn more, visit: www.unqork.com.

SOURCE Unqork