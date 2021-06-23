Unqork Now Added to Texas' Department of Information Resources Approved Vendors Through Carahsoft Contract

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced that Unqork is now an approved vendor with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) after being awarded to the DIR-TSO-4288 Contract held by Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As an approved vendor on Carahsoft's contract, state and local governments, public education, and other public entities in Texas as well as public entities outside the State can now leverage Unqork's no-code platform to build mission-critical, enterprise-grade software.

State and local governments can use Unqork's no-code platform to build, deploy and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Unqork's platform can help governments innovate licensing, permitting and regulatory workflows; virtualize in-person services; conduct complex benefits and case management; and more.

Being named to contracts such as Carahsoft's DIR-TSO-4288 Contract and reducing the friction for federal, state and local governments to purchase software will accelerate Unqork's work in the public sector. This recent award builds on a larger agreement between Carahsoft and Unqork to bring Unqork's no-code platform to state and local governments in 37 states through Carahsoft's National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract, the nation's most significant public contract cooperative.

"The public's need to access critical services virtually is more acute than ever before and will only accelerate," said Cas Holloway, Head of Public Enterprise, Unqork. "Unqork's enterprise no-code platform enables governments to deliver mission-critical applications to the people they serve with unprecedented flexibility and speed. Thanks to our inclusion on Carahsoft's benchmark DIR Contract, state and local agencies in Texas and across the country can now acquire the Unqork platform as quickly as they can build on it."

"We are excited to add Unqork to our portfolio of solutions available under our DIR 4288 contract," said Phillip Carroll, Sales Manager for Unqork at Carahsoft. "Unqork's no-code platform allows agencies to spin up applications that meet their mission needs faster and free up development teams to focus on operations and security. We look forward to working with Unqork and our reseller partners to bring the benefits of their platform to the State of Texas."

To learn more about how no code is closing the digital resilience gap in the public sector, visit unqork.com . For additional information and resources about Unqork's work with Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3506 or [email protected] ; or visit carahsoft.com/Unqork .

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

SOURCE Unqork

Related Links

https://www.unqork.com/

