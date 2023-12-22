Unraveling the secret behind the success of China's engineering machinery

From relying on imports to achieving independent innovation, and from obscurity to global excellence, how does China's machinery manufacturing undergo such a transformative journey? With this question in mind, Devinder Kumar from the CICG Center for Europe and Asia visited XCMG, a heavy machinery manufacturer that ranks among the world's top three. Alongside Thomas Mavrudis, chief designer at the XCMG Road Machinery Research Institute, Devinder sought answers through hands-on experience with technological breakthroughs such as the world's largest tower crane, the "Iron Mantis", and the 5G remote-controlled cockpit.

