Unrivaled Sports Bolsters Leadership Team - Adds VP of Multi-Sport Management, VP of Human Resources, and Sr. Director of Health & Safety

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Sports , a leader in world-class youth and recreational sports experiences, today announced significant additions to its executive team. Chris Stiepock, a longtime ESPN executive, has joined the company as Vice President of Multi-Sport Management, Taylor White assumes the role of Vice President of Human Resources, and Meredith Thompson has been named Senior Director of Health and Safety. The new hires follow the launch of Unrivaled Sports by Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and The Chernin Group in March 2024.

"We are building an all-star team here at Unrivaled Sports dedicated to bringing world-class youth sports experiences that will inspire and uplift athletes across our country," said Scott Cotter, CFO at Unrivaled Sports. "Chris, Taylor, and Meredith bring diverse skill sets and experiences to Unrivaled that will play an important role in positively impacting the communities we serve."

As the VP of Multi-Sport Management, Stiepock brings more than 25 years of experience in sports media and event management. Previously holding senior positions at ESPN and NBC Sports, Stiepock was pivotal in the development and global popularization of the X Games. In his role at Unrivaled Sports, he will oversee the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, OH, and Sports Force Parks in Sandusky, OH, while also integrating the company's programming elements, including flag football, across its multi-sport complexes.

White steps into the VP of Human Resources role, bringing over a decade of strategic HR leadership from her previous positions at Wayflyer Inc., Clark Construction Group LLC, and Gypsum Management & Supply Inc. (GMS). At GMS, White honed her expertise in M&A activity, balancing local brand and culture elements with national consistency in values and customer experience. At Wayflyer, a global FinTech unicorn, she managed rapid organic hiring growth and built robust HR systems and processes from the ground up. At Unrivaled Sports, she will lead all human resource activities, focusing on talent acquisition, organizational development, and change management.

Thompson's position as Senior Director of Health and Safety connects to a core value at Unrivaled Sports. Her role will involve overseeing all health and safety protocols across the organization's diverse portfolio, enhancing safety standards, and ensuring the well-being of all participants. With extensive experience in health and wellness management from her tenure at Woodward Camp, Thompson has an extensive track record in developing child safety protocols and managing health and wellness programs.

Since Unrivaled Sports launched in March 2024 with 12 properties, the company has added four more brands to its portfolio in the areas of baseball, soccer, flag football, and action sports.

About Unrivaled Sports

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, with a significant strategic investment by The Chernin Group (TCG), Unrivaled Sports oversees a diverse portfolio of youth sports properties across Baseball, Softball, Football, and Action Sports. In partnership with Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., Unrivaled Sports' Baseball & Softball division includes Ripken Baseball®, Cooperstown All Star Village, Sports Force Parks™, Baseball Factory™, Softball Factory™, Diamond Nation, and the All-Ripken Games. In partnership with 5-time Olympian Shaun White and Ares Management, the Action Sports division includes SNÖBAHN and the following We Are Camp properties: High Cascade Snowboard Camp, Windells Ski Camp, Seek Skateboard Camp, and Milepost 35 Mountain Bike Camp. The Flag Football division includes the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village and Under the Lights. Unrivaled Sports also owns YTH Sports, operators of Soccer Youth. All of its properties are committed to providing young athletes with world-class experiences, development opportunities, and platforms to excel. Learn more at playunrivaled.com .

Press Contact: Eric Nemeth, 602-502-2793

SOURCE Unrivaled Sports