UNTUCKit Selects YOOBIC Digital Workplace to Power Store Operations and Associate Training

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNTUCKit , the fast-growing apparel brand known for its signature untucked shirts, has selected digital workplace platform YOOBIC to optimize operations and streamline employee training across its 80+ brick and mortar stores. With Americans resuming in-person shopping in the wake of the pandemic, and also investing in business-casual apparel as they return to workplaces, the new partnership will enable UNTUCKit to drive sales and deliver excellence across every customer touchpoint.

Known for its breakout success as a digital brand, UNTUCKit has rapidly grown its retail footprint since opening its flagship store in SoHo, New York, in 2015. Using a pioneering "click-to-brick" retail model, UNTUCKit uses real-world locations to build customer loyalty and deliver compelling experiences, including the ability to see and touch UNTUCKit's full range of shirts and other apparel.

Scaling operations back up in the post-pandemic environment requires efficiency, attention to detail, and a commitment to delivering compelling customer experiences. To achieve that, UNTUCKit is using YOOBIC's digital workplace solution as a single point of truth for store associates, with a streamlined mobile app assisting them as they manage daily tasks, access virtual training, and give feedback and progress reports to their supervisors.

By unifying communications and task management in a single mobile app, YOOBIC puts all necessary tools and resources at store associates' fingertips as they move around the sales floor or stockroom — a vital capability as the retail industry works to overcome talent shortages and high turnover. YOOBIC also provides employee training using engaging, bite-sized quizzes and videos — such as tips on helping customers to find their perfect fit — to keep employees on track without disrupting their workflows or requiring them to step off the sales floor.

Mobile engagement features keep UNTUCKit's team-members connected with their supervisors and with updates direct from HQ, helping them to stay up to speed on new policies, protocols, and product categories, and to quickly and consistently roll out new in-store features such as merchandise displays or banners for new promotions. The YOOBIC platform also gives regional managers full visibility into each store's performance, training completion rates, and policy compliance, without the need to visit each store in-person — a vital force-multiplier as UNTUCKit opens new locations while ensuring consistent in-store experiences.

"UNTUCKit is dedicated to delivering stellar experiences for customers both online and in our physical retail stores," said Brent Paulsen, Managing Director, Head of Retail at UNTUCKit. "YOOBIC's digital workplace gives our associates the support and tools they need to dazzle our customers and deliver consistent excellence every single time someone walks into the store."

"We're thrilled to be working with an apparel pioneer that truly understands both online and offline retail, and the need to bring digital innovations into brick-and-mortar workplaces," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and cofounder at YOOBIC. "Brands like UNTUCKit know that supporting and managing frontline workers effectively is the key to driving growth in the post-pandemic era, and YOOBIC is dedicated to giving them the tools they need to succeed."

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to work, learn and communicate - all in one place. With digitized task management, streamlined communications and mobile learning, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 200+ global brands including Boots, Burgerfi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi trust YOOBIC solutions to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Created in 2011 by founder Chris Riccobono and CEO Aaron Sanandres, UNTUCKit has given men a seamless way to look sharp and feel casual by creating shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. The brand has since expanded to offer fit combinations for all shapes and sizes, as well as new product categories like polos, tees, Henleys, pants, sweaters, jackets, and sport coats. It also offers a wide selection of shirts, dresses, and blazers for women. UNTUCKit is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience with more than 80 physical retail locations across the US, Canada, and the UK. For more information, visit UNTUCKit.com .

