Unum Group joins The Council for Disability Income Awareness

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for Disability Income Awareness is pleased to announce the recent addition of one new member firm.

Unum Group, through its subsidiaries Unum and Colonial Life, provides employee benefits and HR solutions that enable employers to better care for their employees. Unum Group partners with 174,000 companies to protect 45,000,000 workers and their families throughout the United States. In 2023, Unum Group reported revenues of about $12.4 billion and paid $7.9 billion in benefits.

"We are thrilled to join the Council for Disability Income Awareness again. We are deeply committed to supporting individuals with disabilities and promoting awareness around disability issues," said Marty McGuinness, Vice President of Government Affairs at Unum Group. "Being part of the CDIA allows us to collaborate with other industry leaders, share insights, and continue our mission to make a positive impact. We look forward to contributing to the council's important work and advancing the conversation on disability awareness."

About the Council for Disability Income Awareness (CDIA)

The Council for Disability Awareness is a non-profit organization working to establish disability income as a key financial safeguard for every working American. Learn more at disabilitycanhappen.org and realitycheckup.info.

About Unum Group

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), a leading international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families thrive for over 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, and vision insurance, leave and absence management support, and behavioral health services. The Fortune 500 company is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere®. Visit the Unum Group newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

