Unveiling Eternal Love: Armitron Presents the Ross & Rachel Watch Duo Inspired by Enduring Love Stories

His & Her TimePieces Debuted for June 2023 Peak Wedding Season

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armitron, ( https://www.armitron.com/ ), a timepiece trend maker and renowned watch brand since 1975, announced their glorious Ross & Rachel watch duo this week. The captivating and intricately curated collection is inspired by the iconic sitcom couple who quickly stole the world's hearts. Designed to symbolize everlasting romance, both watches capture the hearts of couples and gift-givers alike during the enchantment of the 2023 wedding season. The perfect gift for the bride, groom, or bridal party, these beautifully designed and coordinated watches are a great way to express your love or gratitude. The stainless steel case and bracelet with gold or silver Roman numeral markings make these classic timepieces something they will treasure for years to come. Exquisite features of each watch include:

The Ross and Rachel, as photographed by Paul Gordon Armitron releases the Ross and Rachel, as photographed by Paul Gordon

The Ross : Perfect for the Groom or the Groomsmen, this signature timepiece is one half of a classic his-and-hers duo. The stainless steel case, bracelet, and coin edge bezel are available in stunning gold-tone , silver-tone , and two-tone finishes, featuring glossy white, sunray silver, or glossy black dials. Embodying harmony, elegance, and functionality, it perfectly compliments its counterpart. Priced at $95 and exclusively sold at Armitron.com.

The Rachel : For the Bride or Bridesmaids, this swoon-worthy timepiece represents sophisticated elegance and complements the Ross style. It is also designed with a stainless steel bracelet and case and is available in silver with a silver sunray dial or gold with a glossy white dial. The elegant, round stainless steel case is accented by a polished coin edge bezel and adjustable link bracelet and is available in silver and gold tones . This timepiece also features a sophisticated dial with Roman numeral markers and push-button clasp closure. Shop both designs and check out the matching men's Ross watch for your special someone or as an engagement or wedding gift. Priced at $85 and exclusively sold at Artmitron.com.

"With heartfelt intention, Armitron presents a stunning symbol of eternal love, destined to become an heirloom that evokes the profound bond and enduring commitment shared by two souls. We sought to encapsulate the essence of love and pay homage to its forces of beauty and strength when it comes together. Uniquely beautiful standing alone and phenomenally breathtaking when brought together," explains Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "We are known for watches that leave a lasting impression on your heart. Timepieces that you think back to childhood and have a lovingly nostalgic feel. We are bringing that same overwhelming heartfelt feeling to the 2023 wedding season."

In 2023, Armitron continues to captivate watch enthusiasts and set trends with its dynamic collections. The brand takes the lead in watch design, offering stylish timepieces that cater to various tastes and preferences. Armitron's dedication to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a wide range of designs establish it as a go-to brand for individuals seeking both style and affordability.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com .

