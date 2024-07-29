Unveiling OptiFlex: Zenni Optical's Ultra-Flexible Eyewear Solution

Designed with ULTEM material, OptiFlex provides maximum comfort and durability without compromising style

NOVATO, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer, has unveiled OptiFlex, a brand-new innovative eyewear line designed to guarantee a flawless fit beneath any headgear. Delivering ultra-comfort and flexibility for nonstop all-day wear, OptiFlex is available exclusively on Zenni.com for both adults and kids and guarantees a comfortable and adaptable fit for all ages.

OptiFlex eyewear, made from hypoallergenic, advanced ULTEM material, is specifically designed to eliminate temple discomfort when wearing headgear like headsets, helmets, and hats. This innovative eyewear prevents slipping, ensuring consistent vision and reducing the risk of glasses being dislodged. The lightweight and exceptionally flexible frames minimize pressure points, alleviating the discomfort often associated with traditional glasses, and offering a more pleasant wearing experience.

"We're thrilled to introduce our revolutionary new line, designed to offer unmatched comfort and flexibility for wearers, especially those experiencing discomfort with glasses and headgear," said David Ting, Global General Manager and Chief Technology Officer at Zenni Optical. "Crafted with ULTEM, these frames are flexible, durable, and lightweight, ensuring a seamless and comfortable fit for any activity or setting. OptiFlex reaffirms our dedication to delivering affordable, high-quality eyewear that prioritizes comfort and style for all. As a gamer and prior eSports league operator, I'm excited to partner with organizations such as Evo, DreamHack, and ESL to promote this new product as part of the Zenni Gaming initiative."

Benefits of OptiFlex include:

Flexibility: ULTEM's inherent flexibility allows eyewear to conform to different head shapes and provides a comfortable fit, reducing pressure points.

ULTEM's inherent flexibility allows eyewear to conform to different head shapes and provides a comfortable fit, reducing pressure points. Durability: Frames are highly resilient and can withstand significant impact without breaking, making it ideal for everyday wear and tear.

Frames are highly resilient and can withstand significant impact without breaking, making it ideal for everyday wear and tear. Lightweight: The lightweight material contributes to the overall comfort of the eyewear underneath a headset, especially during long periods of wear.

The lightweight material contributes to the overall comfort of the eyewear underneath a headset, especially during long periods of wear. Hypoallergenic: Made with hypoallergenic properties, the frames are suitable for individuals with sensitive skin or allergies to materials commonly used in eyewear products.

Made with hypoallergenic properties, the frames are suitable for individuals with sensitive skin or allergies to materials commonly used in eyewear products. Chemical Resistance: ULTEM is resistant to a variety of chemicals, which makes the frames suitable for environments where exposure to chemicals is common, such as laboratories or industrial settings.

ULTEM is resistant to a variety of chemicals, which makes the frames suitable for environments where exposure to chemicals is common, such as laboratories or industrial settings. Heat Resistance: Frames are made to maintain their shape and integrity in high temperature conditions.

During Evo 2024, the Las Vegas premier fighting game tournament, players had the exclusive opportunity to try out Zenni's upcoming OptiFlex frames before their official release. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with renowned player and 9-time Evo champion, Justin Wong highlighting the frames as light and comfortable, saying: "It doesn't feel like they are on my face... It really feels like nothing is here. They're not heavy... and you know how some glasses are too heavy so they weigh your ear down and it hurts a little bit? It really feels like nothing is here, so I love that."

Starting at just $25.95, Zenni's new OptiFlex frames are available in 120 different styles, providing an affordable solution for those seeking high-quality, comfortable, and stylish eyewear.

Zenni's prices are significantly lower than competitors, making premium eyewear accessible to everyone. Frames can be ordered as prescription or non-prescription, PC polarized sunglasses, and/or with exclusive Zenni lenses such as Blokz®+ Tints and EyeQLenz™.

Images of the new products are available here.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press

SOURCE Zenni Optical