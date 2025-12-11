Unveiling Uber's Corporate Playbook: A Trojan Horse Analysis by Razavi Law Group

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2025, a new ballot initiative titled " Protection of Automobile Accident Victims from Attorney Self-Dealing Act " was filed, which seeks California voter approval in the November 2026 election. Backed by Uber, this initiative proposes capping personal injury attorney fees in automobile cases, claiming it will protect consumers and ensure they receive a greater share of their settlement.

Although this Uber-supported initiative is framed as a consumer protection measure, it is a Trojan horse designed to dismantle personal injury lawsuits and limit the liability of rideshare and insurance companies.

This ballot initiative is Uber's latest attack in its continued campaign to systematically reshape California's state laws. Previously, the $190 billion company successfully lobbied state lawmakers to drastically reduce the required underinsured motorist coverage (UIM) from $1,000,000 to $60,000 per person and $300,000 per incident. The company claimed the reduction would decrease ride fairs while maintaining the " highest coverage standards…"

The "Protection of Automobile Accident Victims from Attorney Self-Dealing" would not only restrict attorneys' fees but also have a devastating impact on California's medical field. The initiative mandates that the consumer receive 75% of any settlement, leaving only 25% for attorneys' fees and all medical costs. Contingency-fee attorneys would earn less than 12% of the total settlement. After accounting for case costs, court filing fees, and employee wages, many firms could face a net loss for each personal injury case.

This result would be catastrophic for accident victims. Personal injury law firms would disappear, depriving injured Californians of access to legal representation to obtain fair compensation for their injuries and pain and suffering. This Uber-backed initiative is an assault on the rights of injury victims, disguised as consumer protection. If passed, countless injured Californians would be left to face the insurance companies alone, leading to significantly smaller settlements and inadequate compensation for the harm they have endured.

Uber's Pattern of Reshaping California Law

The reduction of UIM coverage requirements from $1,000,000 to $60,000 per person was just the opening salvo in Uber's campaign to limit its liability exposure in California. That change alone has left countless accident victims undercompensated when involved in collisions caused by underinsured Uber drivers.

Now, this new ballot initiative represents phase two: eliminating victims' ability to hire lawyers to fight for fair compensation. Together, these legislative changes create a perfect storm in which Uber drivers carry minimal insurance, victims cannot afford legal representation without contingency-based personal injury firms, and Uber enjoys significantly reduced liability for the accidents its business model inevitably generates.

What Happens If This Initiative Passes

Make no mistake, if this initiative passes in November 2026, the consequences will be immediate and severe:

Personal injury law firms specializing in auto accidents will close their doors. Without the ability to earn reasonable and sustainable fees, these practices cannot maintain the resources necessary to serve their clients. As a result, attorneys will be forced to transition into other practice areas where they can viably support their practices and livelihoods.

Insurance companies will offer pennies on the dollar for serious injury claims, knowing that victims lack leverage and have limited access to, and knowledge of, the court system without an attorney willing to take their case under the new fee restrictions.

Medical providers will demand payment up front, leaving most accident victims unable to receive prompt, necessary treatment for their injuries.

Uber and other rideshare companies will have minimal accountability when their drivers cause catastrophic accidents, as victims will lack the resources to pursue fair compensation through the legal system.

Wealthy plaintiffs will benefit disproportionately, as only affluent injury victims can afford to hire attorneys on an hourly basis (often $500-800 per hour). Working-class Californians will be shut out of the justice system entirely.

The Constitutional Right to Counsel Is Under Attack

The California Constitution guarantees citizens the right to access the courts, and the contingency-fee system serves as the primary mechanism that ensures all Californians, regardless of their financial means, can secure legal representation. This ballot initiative effectively creates a two-tiered justice system where only wealthy plaintiffs can afford representation.

When a $190-billion corporation can reshape state law through ballot initiatives to shield itself from liability while eliminating average citizens' access to legal representation, the fundamental principle of fairness in our legal system is at stake.

What California Voters Need to Know

Despite its consumer-friendly title, the "Protection of Automobile Accident Victims from Attorney Self-Dealing Act" offers no genuine protection to accident victims and instead primarily serves the interests of Uber and the insurance industry. The initiative's proponents claim attorneys are taking advantage of vulnerable accident victims, but the reality is precisely the opposite.

Contingency-fee agreements align the attorney's interests with the client's interests, as both parties benefit from maximizing the settlement. Attorneys take on significant financial risk, covering all costs and earning nothing if the case is unsuccessful. This system has democratized access to justice in California for over a century.

In stark contrast, Uber's proposed initiative would leave injured Californians completely vulnerable, unable to hire qualified legal representation, and forced to accept minimal settlement offers from billion-dollar insurance companies.

Razavi Law Group's Commitment to California Accident Victims

At Razavi Law Group, we have built our practice on protecting the rights of injured Californians and holding powerful corporations and insurance companies accountable. We understand what is truly at stake with this ballot initiative, and we are committed to informing voters about the serious, far-reaching consequences of this Trojan-horse legislation.

We urge all California voters to look beyond the misleading title of this initiative and recognize it for what it truly is: Uber's assault on injury victims' rights, disguised as consumer protection. The only parties this initiative protects are Uber and insurance companies, not accident victims.

