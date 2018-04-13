Unwind Oceanside at Second Annual Cocoa Beach Uncorked Food and Wine Festival

Doors open Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to enter one hour earlier and exclusively experience the Moet & Chandon bubbly bar in the Grand Tasting Village, where they also can have access to additional seating for relaxation and mingling.

Guests at the 2018 festival will be treated to a variety of interactive experiences, tastings, and cooking demonstrations and competitions, as well as a special appearance by celebrity chef and cookbook author Doreen Colondres.

"Cocoa Beach Uncorked provides attendees a delicious culinary experience that highlights the different cuisines the Space Coast has to offer," said Eric Garvey, Executive Director of Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism. "After a successful inaugural event a year ago, we look forward to further spotlighting the area's culinary scene. And there's no better place to enjoy some sweeping Atlantic views while sampling all this magnificent food, wine and beer."

"Cocoa Beach last year was the ideal launching pad for the first 'Uncorked' festival on Florida's East Coast," said Tammy Gail, the event's producer. "This is a one-of-a-kind showcase for the culinary treasures of this region. We're excited to be back for another unforgettable weekend and we look forward to a sellout event."

Cocoa Beach Uncorked is sponsored by Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism, the City of Cocoa Beach, Publix, and the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront hotel. General admission tickets for each day of the event are available for $55 per person, while VIP tickets for each day are $75 per person.

Alan Shepard Park is located at 299 East Cocoa Beach Causeway, at the east end of State Road 520. For more event and ticket information, visit www.cocoabeachuncorked.com/cocoa. For more information about Florida's Space Coast, go to www.visitspacecoast.com.

ABOUT FLORIDA'S SPACE COAST

Florida's Space Coast is a family friendly destination located 45 minutes east of Orlando. Encompassing Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and the Beaches, Port Canaveral, Titusville, Pam Bay and Viera, it is home to the world's second-busiest cruise port and 72 miles of beaches (the longest stretch in the state), as well as 190,000 acres of wetlands and waterways full of habitat found nowhere else. Florida's Space Coast is home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where rockets still soar into orbit. For more information, contact the Space Coast Office of Tourism at (877) 572-3224 or visit VisitSpaceCoast.com.

Contact: Mary Eva Tredway

Butin Integrated Communications

mtredway@butincom.com

404.317.0731

430 Brevard Avenue

Suite 150

Cocoa, FL 32922

Phone 321-433-4470

Fax 321-433-4476

Toll-Free 1-877-57-BEACH

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unwind-oceanside-at-second-annual-cocoa-beach-uncorked-food-and-wine-festival-300628030.html

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism

Related Links

http://www.visitspacecoast.com

